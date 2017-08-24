On a hot and humid summer day on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, eight surf shop teams converged at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head for the second attempt to run the Mid-Atlantic Oakley Surf Shop Challenge. The Mid-Atlantic event was rescheduled back in April due to lack of swell, but a three-to four-foot fading ESE swell from Hurricane Gert proved to be promising the second time around.

Heat 1 saw Outer Banks local Jesse Hines push Outer Banks Boarding Co into the lead with a double whammy 8.6 and 17th Street’s Bo Raynor whammy an 8.2. Sweetwater came out swinging in Heat 2, posting a Round One heat high of 31.6.

The final consisted of Sweetwater Surf Shop, Outer Banks Boarding Co, 17th Street and Whalebone Surf Shop. 17th Street gave Sweetwater a run for their money posting a 30.14, but in the end Sweetwater put up a 33.77 and won their fourth consecutive Mid-Atlantic title.

“The final was pretty suspenseful because the 17th Street team had really good scores, but luckily Dylan (Kowalski) came through with a sick whammy score,” said Sweetater’s Justin Parr. “We’re all really excited to go to Nationals!”

Sweetwater was the last team to book their ticket to Nationals, joining Sun Diego Surf Shop (SW), Sunrise Surf Shop (SE), 7th Street Surf Shop (NE), Pacific Wave (NW), Hunting Surf and Sport (W) and T&C (HI).

Results:

1st: Sweetwater Surf Shop – 33.77 points

2nd: 17th Street Surf Shop – 30.14 points

3rd: Outer Banks Boarding Co – 24.6 points

4th: Whalebone Surf Shop – 20.93 points

The 2017 Oakley Surf Shop Challenge Schedule:

March 24 – Southwest – Seaside Reef, Cardiff, Calif. (Sun Diego)

– Seaside Reef, Cardiff, Calif. (Sun Diego) April 6 – Southeast – Paradise Beach Park, Melbourne, Fla. (Sunrise)

– Paradise Beach Park, Melbourne, Fla. (Sunrise) April 11 – Northeast – Belmar, NJ (7 th Street Surf Shop)

– Belmar, NJ (7 Street Surf Shop) May 25 – Northwest – Pleasure Point, Santa Cruz, Calif. (Pacific Wave)

– Pleasure Point, Santa Cruz, Calif. (Pacific Wave) June 9 – West – 54 th Street – Newport Beach, Calif. (Huntington Surf & Sport)

– 54 Street – Newport Beach, Calif. (Huntington Surf & Sport) July 10 – Hawaii – Ala Moana Bowls, South Shore, Haw. (T&C)

– Ala Moana Bowls, South Shore, Haw. (T&C) 16 (rescheduled) – Mid-Atlantic – Nags Head, Outer Banks, NC (Sweetwater)

– Nags Head, Outer Banks, NC (Sweetwater) Fall 2017 – National Championship – Nicaragua

The 2017 Oakley Surf Shop Challenge National Championship will return to Mark and Dave’s at Playa Colorados in Rivas, Nicaragua, October 23-27, 2017. Seven teams have earned an expense-paid journey and a week off of work to travel to the world-class Central American surfing destination for the chance at earning the coveted title of America’s Most Core Surf Shop.

Huntington Surf & Sport are the reigning 2016 National Champions after beating out Surf Ride, Pacific Wave and Quiet Flight at Lower Trestles, San Clemente, California. When the contest was last held in Nicaragua in 2014, Sunrise claimed the National Champion title, overcoming Sweetwater, Surf Ride and T & C.

For all of the latest information including photos, video footage, results and more, check out surfshopchallenge.com.

