March 8, 2017 •
East Coast Contests
The fourth and final event of the Surfing America Prime East 2016/2017 series kicked off in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, on March 4th-5th, with some of the East Coast’s best under-18 talent gathering to challenge choppy, windy conditions at New Smyrna Inlet. Big winners when it was all said and done were Bo Raynor (Boys U18), Blake Speir (Boys U16), Ryan Huckabee (Boys U14), Storm Portman (Girls U18), and Rachel Presti (Girls U16). With the final standings for the year cemented, everyone knows who will be representing at Surfing America’s USA Champs at Lower Trestles this summer. So give yourself a hand, guys and girls (and parents too!) — you earned it.
The road well traveled in New Smyrna Beach, FL, for last weekend’s Surfing America Prime East 2016/2017 Event #4, which closed out the season for the East Coast’s best U18 surfers. Photo: Dugan
FINAL RESULTS:
BOYS U18
1. Bo Raynor, 2. Chase Modelski, 3. Blake Speir, 4. Luke Gordon
South Carolina’s Luke Gordon finished 4th in Boys U18. Photo: Dugan
Big hack, big win: North Carolina’s Bo Raynor claims the marquee division with a 1st-place finish in Boys U18. Photo: Dugan
GIRLS U18
1. Storm Portman, 2. Nicole Fulford, 3. Eden Lange, 4. Rachel Presti
Girls U18 winner Storm Portman hanging with the South Carolina crew. Photo: Dugan
BOYS U16
1. Blake Speir, 2. Laird Myers, 3. Kyle Tester, 4. Kyle Caracciolo
Kyle Tester claimed the best result of any New Jersey resident, finishing 3rd in Boys U16. Photo: Dugan
Virginia Beach’s Laird Myers earned a runner-up finish in Boys U16. Photo: Dugan
But it was Blake Speir with one of the biggest double finishes of the contest: 1st in Boys U16, 3rd in Boys U18, and the Hottest Wave Award for this very ride. Photo: Dugan
GIRLS U16
1. Rachel Presti, 2. Eden Lange, 3. Leah Thompson, 4. Hannah Blevins
North Florida’s Hannah Blevins rounded out the Girls U16 final with a 4th-place finish. Photo: Dugan
Central Florida’s Rachel Presti won Girls U16 with the highest wave score of the entire day, an 8.67. She also finished 4th in Girls U18. Photo: Dugan
BOYS U14
1. Ryan Huckabee, 2. Robbie Goodwin, 3. Sterling Makish, 4. CJ Mangio
Massapequa, NY’s, CJ Mangio carved to a 4th-place finish in Boys U14, leaving a mark on fellow New York native and ESM Co-Owner/Publisher Tom Dugan: “CJ impressed me most out of all the kids with his insane cutback style,” Dugan said.
North Florida’s Ryan Huckabee won Boys U14, cruising to a 1st-place finish in every heat he contested throughout the day. Photo: Dugan
Is it 12 o’clock yet? South Florida’s Avery Aydelotte straight up in Girls U18. Photo: Dugan
Shea Lopez and Zoe Benedetto talk heat strategy and board design. Photo: Dugan
South Carolina’s Tyson Royston. Photo: Dugan
New York’s Owen O’Donnell. Photo: Dugan
The Central Florida crew, straight chilling. Photo: Dugan
New Jersey’s Logan Kamen. Photo: Dugan
North Florida’s Molly Kirk. Photo: Dugan
“What’s for lunch?” Real talk in between heats. Photo: Dugan
North Florida’s Braidyn Cunningham. Photo: Dugan
Madeline Zeuli, representing for the red, white, and blue. Photo: Dugan
Parents, take a bow — you deserve it too. Photo: Dugan
Tags: competition, contest, florida, new smyrna beach, surfing america prime