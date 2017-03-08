The fourth and final event of the Surfing America Prime East 2016/2017 series kicked off in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, on March 4th-5th, with some of the East Coast’s best under-18 talent gathering to challenge choppy, windy conditions at New Smyrna Inlet. Big winners when it was all said and done were Bo Raynor (Boys U18), Blake Speir (Boys U16), Ryan Huckabee (Boys U14), Storm Portman (Girls U18), and Rachel Presti (Girls U16). With the final standings for the year cemented, everyone knows who will be representing at Surfing America’s USA Champs at Lower Trestles this summer. So give yourself a hand, guys and girls (and parents too!) — you earned it.

FINAL RESULTS:

BOYS U18

1. Bo Raynor, 2. Chase Modelski, 3. Blake Speir, 4. Luke Gordon

GIRLS U18

1. Storm Portman, 2. Nicole Fulford, 3. Eden Lange, 4. Rachel Presti

BOYS U16

1. Blake Speir, 2. Laird Myers, 3. Kyle Tester, 4. Kyle Caracciolo

GIRLS U16

1. Rachel Presti, 2. Eden Lange, 3. Leah Thompson, 4. Hannah Blevins

BOYS U14

1. Ryan Huckabee, 2. Robbie Goodwin, 3. Sterling Makish, 4. CJ Mangio

