ESM Sick-quence! Clay Pollioni’s 9.75 MVP Barrel At Cold War 2 By Donald Cresitello

With www.easternsurf.com Cold War 2 coverage just a day away we thought we’d wet your appetite with this Donald Cresitello sequence of CW2 MVP, Clay Polioni’s near perfect, backside tube ride which added another large one to his stack bringing Clay’s less than half a day’s work wages to $2,000.

And there are a lot more where great images where this came from.

Look for our Jon Coen penned feature tomorrow afternoon with a mega-photo gallery of all the on-fire surfing and icy cold weather and PLEASE follow us on Instagram. -Mez –