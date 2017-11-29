ESM Exclusive: Slater Tests The Foot And Warms up For Pipe At The 32nd NKF Rich Salick Team Challenge!

“The foot’s still not 100% but it’s Pipe, all I need to do is go straight”. Kelly Slater, tongue firmly in cheek, to ESM’s Tom Dugan during the NKF Rich Salick Team Challenge.

COCOA BEACH, FL – On November 25th during Thanksgiving weekend, 23 teams took to the waves in Downtown Cocoa Beach to compete in the 32nd Annual NKF Rich Salick Team Challenge. Surf conditions couldn’t have been better as competitors enjoyed a full day of glassy 2-3 foot waves. Even the mid-day high tide couldn’t slow down the 2016 defending champions, Team Kahuna, as they put on an air show during their 15 minute heat and ended up with an 8th place finish.

Highlights from the event included a top notch performance from the event sponsor, Team Ron Jons Surf Shop, as they surfed their way into a first place finish. Team Riders Corey Howell, Rachel Presti, and William Hedleston led their team to victory by scoring excellent rides in the 7-9 point range. One of the biggest surprises of the event came when Kelly Slater, 11 time World Champion from Cocoa Beach, walked down to the contest zone, threw on the yellow jersey, and competed with 5 other local surfers on Team Purps. Paying homage to his roots, the champ led Team Purps to a 4th place finish while pleasing the crowd with his incredible surfing and humility.

The team challenge is a new Cocoa Beach, Thanksgiving weekend tradition that takes place following the NKF Pro/Am at the Cocoa Beach Pier on Labor Day weekend. The event founders, Rich and Phil Salick, originated the team challenge in 1976 to raise money for dialysis patients after Rich Salick’s kidneys started to fail when he was only 23 years old and surfing on the professional world tour. The event continues today in Rich’s memory and has raised over 4 million dollars for kidney patients in Florida. The National Kidney Foundation of Florida has used that money for statewide programs including a direct monetary fund for dialysis patients in need. For more information on the NKF Pro-Am Surfing Festival call 407-894-7325 or visit us online at www.nkfsurf.com.

NKF Rich Salick Team Challenge Results Results:

1. Team Ron Jons Surf Shop

2. Team Rocket Coast

3. Team Aloha

4. Team Purps

5. Elite Surf and Sport

6. Kings Duck Inn

7. Via Health

8. Team Kahuna

9. Team Clever

10. Cocoa Beach Surf Team

11. Satellite Surf Team #1

12. Beach Shack

13. Law Office of Robert Hannan P.A.

14. Then and Now’s

15. Charley’s Angels

16. Sandy Beach Menehunes

17. Team Wayfarer Life

18. NKF North Tower Ninjas

19. Satellite Surf Team #2

20. Stix by Dix

21. Eastern Surfing Association

22. Sandy Beach Surfers

23. Swell Life