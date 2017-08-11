Costa Mesa, CA (Aug. 10, 2017): After reviewing this weekend’s forecast it’s been determined that Sunday, August 13th offers the best conditions for the third stop of the 2017 Rip Curl GromSearch presented by Banzai Bowls at New Smyrna Inlet, Florida. While Surfline predicts a small swell at 1-2 ft., there is a chance we could see some action from the tropics and a couple bigger sets later in the day. Nonetheless, the groms will be amped to showcase their talent and there will certainly be no shortage of high performance surfing. Expect weather with a high of 90 degrees and some scattered thunderstorms, hopefully not affecting any of the action but giving our competitors some added flare to their surfing. Should be a great day!

As the tradition carries on, the four top finishers from each division; Boys 16/U, Girls 16/U, Boys 14/U, and Boys 12/U, will be awarded an invitation to compete in the RCGS National Final set to be held at Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz, CA on October 6th-7th. The National Champion of the Boys and Girls 16/Under will win an all-expense paid trip to compete in the RCGS International Final – location to be determined, as we will once again be going on the Search to a new location in the Spring of 2018.

A full event schedule has been posted to ripcurl.com/gromsearch, and individual heat times will be posted on Friday, Aug 11th.

About the GromSearch:

Since Rip Curl developed the concept for the GromSearch events in 1999, the series has spread throughout the surfing world, covering seven regions, attracting the best up and coming competitive surfers globally. The worldwide series is held for male and female surfers aged 16 years and under, commonly referred to as “groms”, with the aim of the GromSearch is to nurture and recruit the next generation of surfers at a grassroots level.

Former GromSearch champions include current WSL World Tour stars; Gabriel Medina, Owen Wright, Jordy Smith, Matt Wilkinson, Kolohe Andino, Stephanie Gilmore and Sally Fitzgibbons. GromSearch could not be possible without the tremendous support of it’s amazing sponsors; Banzai Bowls, FlexFit, POSCA Pens, Hydro Flask, Dragon Alliance Eyewear, Stance, Leus Towels, Surfline, Surface Sun Systems, …Lost Surfboards, and Wahoo’s Fish Tacos.

