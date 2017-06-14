Paddle For A Cause Raises More Than $110,000

June 14, 2017 • East Coast Contests

ATLANTIC CITY – More than 120 paddleboarders entered the water with their own goals on Saturday. The Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation also had a goal – to raise $100,000 at its 10th annual Paddle For A Cause presented by Curexa.

Sean Duffey of Ventnor takes an early lead off the starting line of the 22.5-mile race around Absecon Island during the 10th annual Paddle For A Cause Saturday, June 10 in Atlantic City. Photo: DRCF

“This was the most successful Paddle For A Cause and our most successful event in the history of the foundation. As pledges are still being collected, our projected amount raised is more than $110,000,” foundation president Mark Zappone of Linwood said. “The communal atmosphere of the paddlers was awesome, as was the effort of everyone who volunteered and participated in the event.”

Tyler Hunter of Cape May Court House celebrates his win as the first finisher in the men’s 14-foot and shorter stand up paddleboard 8-mile race at the 10th annual Paddle For A Cause Saturday, June 10 in Atlantic City. Photo: DRCF

Ryan Oliver of Toms River broke the course record for the 22.5-mile race with a time of 3:58:02 to win the men’s stand up paddleboard 14 feet and shorter category. Dan Michaluk of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, was the second overall finisher at 4:04:20 to win the men’s prone unlimited category. The course is a grueling ocean and bay paddleboard race that tests competitors mentally and physically.

Zachary Weiner of Atlantic Highlands eyes the finish line as he takes first place in the men’s 14-foot and shorter prone paddleboard division at the 10th annual Paddle For A Cause Saturday, June 10 in Atlantic City. Photo: DRCF

The event also included an 8-mile back bay race, 4- and 8-mile fun paddles, team competitions and concluded with an after party awards ceremony. All paddlers were required to fundraise $200 to participate with proceeds benefiting the foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides grants to financially assist people with cancer. After party funds are still being tallied.

Ryan Oliver of Toms River breaks the course record for the 22.5-mile race with a time of 3:58:02 and wins the men’s 14-foot and shorter stand up paddleboard division at the 10th annual Paddle For A Cause Saturday, June 10 in Atlantic City. Photo: DRCF

The top fundraisers were: Christine Cleary with $16,064, Jon Baker with $9,845, and Karen Grant with $9,101. Michael Hutchings, who was a top fundraiser last year, was $2 short at the time of the awards, but went on to raise a total of $9,269 over the weekend.

Ryan Oliver of Toms River finishes the 22.5-mile race with a record-breaking time of 3:58:02 and wins the men’s 14-foot and shorter stand up paddleboard division at the 10th annual Paddle For A Cause Saturday, June 10 in Atlantic City. Photo: DRCF

The original seven participants were honored by Dean Randazzo of Atlantic City and race director Paul Giunta of Somers Point. Course designer Mike May of San Marcos, California, Todd DeSatnick of Cape May, Tom Forkin of Atlantic City, Chris Maher of Linwood and Mike Tkacz of Ventnor were presented with plaques and commemorative jackets. Gavin O’Donnell of New York and Frankie Walsh of Atlantic City were unable to attend.

paddle

Dan Michaluk of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, glides through the finish line as the second overall finisher in the 22.5-mile race with a time of 4:04:20 to win the men’s prone unlimited category at the 10th annual Paddle For A Cause Saturday, June 10 in Atlantic City. Photo: DRCF

The foundation will hold its 17th annual Surf For A Cause Saturday, Sept. 9 at Decatur Avenue beach in Margate with an after party at Ventura’s Greenhouse. See TheDRCF.org for information.

Dan Michaluk of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, paddles toward the finish line to take first place in the 22.5-mile race in the men’s prone unlimited category with a time of 4:04:20 at the 10th annual Paddle For A Cause Saturday, June 10 in Atlantic City. Photo: DRCF

The original seven participants are honored by the Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation at the 10th annual Paddle For A Cause Saturday, June 10 at The Deck at Golden Nugget Atlantic City. Pictured from left are Dean Randazzo of Atlantic City, foundation president Mark Zappone of Linwood, Mike May of San Marcos, California, Todd DeSatnick of Cape May, Tom Forkin of Atlantic City, race director Paul Giunta of Somers Point, Chris Maher of Linwood and Mike Tkacz of Ventnor. Photo: DRCF

22.5-mile Race Results

U17 Men’s SUP 14′

  1. Sean Geary

18-49 Women’s SUP 14′

  1. Josette Lata

18-49 Men’s Prone Stock

  1. Daniel Grothues

  2. Patrick Kennedy

  3. Joe Lemke

18-49 Men’s Prone Unlimited

  1. Dan Michaluk

  2. Mark Spagnuolo

  3. Andrew Baumgartel

18-49 Men’s SUP 14′

  1. Ryan Oliver

  2. Joe Ward

  3. Sean Duffey

18-49 Women’s Prone Stock

  1. Sofiya Lebedeva

50+ Men’s Prone 14′

  1. Joe Randazzo

50+ Men’s SUP 14′

  1. Mark Temme

  2. Joe Carney

  3. Tom Forkin

8-mile Race Results

U17 Men’s Prone Stock

  1. Patrick Armstrong Jr.

U17 Men’s SUP Surfboard

  1. Alexander Gulea

18-49 Women’s SUP 14′

  1. Malissa Austin

18-49 Men’s Prone Stock

  1. John Henkes

18-49 Women’s SUP Surfboard

  1. Stacy Golinski

18-49 Men’s Prone 14′

  1. Zachary Weiner

18-49 Women’s SUP Unlimited

  1. Jennifer Panetta

  2. Mary Wachter

18-49 Mens SUP 14′

  1. Tyler Hunter

  2. Jacob Millevoi

  3. Dan Magro

50+ Women’s SUP Unlimited

  1. Marsha Worthington

50+ Women’s SUP 14′

  1. Sharon Garrison

Tags: , , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


June 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 201

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM