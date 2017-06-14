ATLANTIC CITY – More than 120 paddleboarders entered the water with their own goals on Saturday. The Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation also had a goal – to raise $100,000 at its 10th annual Paddle For A Cause presented by Curexa.

“This was the most successful Paddle For A Cause and our most successful event in the history of the foundation. As pledges are still being collected, our projected amount raised is more than $110,000,” foundation president Mark Zappone of Linwood said. “The communal atmosphere of the paddlers was awesome, as was the effort of everyone who volunteered and participated in the event.”

Ryan Oliver of Toms River broke the course record for the 22.5-mile race with a time of 3:58:02 to win the men’s stand up paddleboard 14 feet and shorter category. Dan Michaluk of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, was the second overall finisher at 4:04:20 to win the men’s prone unlimited category. The course is a grueling ocean and bay paddleboard race that tests competitors mentally and physically.

The event also included an 8-mile back bay race, 4- and 8-mile fun paddles, team competitions and concluded with an after party awards ceremony. All paddlers were required to fundraise $200 to participate with proceeds benefiting the foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides grants to financially assist people with cancer. After party funds are still being tallied.

The top fundraisers were: Christine Cleary with $16,064, Jon Baker with $9,845, and Karen Grant with $9,101. Michael Hutchings, who was a top fundraiser last year, was $2 short at the time of the awards, but went on to raise a total of $9,269 over the weekend.

The original seven participants were honored by Dean Randazzo of Atlantic City and race director Paul Giunta of Somers Point. Course designer Mike May of San Marcos, California, Todd DeSatnick of Cape May, Tom Forkin of Atlantic City, Chris Maher of Linwood and Mike Tkacz of Ventnor were presented with plaques and commemorative jackets. Gavin O’Donnell of New York and Frankie Walsh of Atlantic City were unable to attend.

The foundation will hold its 17th annual Surf For A Cause Saturday, Sept. 9 at Decatur Avenue beach in Margate with an after party at Ventura’s Greenhouse. See TheDRCF.org for information.

22.5-mile Race Results

U17 Men’s SUP 14′

Sean Geary

18-49 Women’s SUP 14′

Josette Lata

18-49 Men’s Prone Stock

Daniel Grothues Patrick Kennedy Joe Lemke

18-49 Men’s Prone Unlimited

Dan Michaluk Mark Spagnuolo Andrew Baumgartel

18-49 Men’s SUP 14′

Ryan Oliver Joe Ward Sean Duffey

18-49 Women’s Prone Stock

Sofiya Lebedeva

50+ Men’s Prone 14′

Joe Randazzo

50+ Men’s SUP 14′

Mark Temme Joe Carney Tom Forkin

8-mile Race Results

U17 Men’s Prone Stock

Patrick Armstrong Jr.

U17 Men’s SUP Surfboard

Alexander Gulea

18-49 Women’s SUP 14′

Malissa Austin

18-49 Men’s Prone Stock

John Henkes

18-49 Women’s SUP Surfboard

Stacy Golinski

18-49 Men’s Prone 14′

Zachary Weiner

18-49 Women’s SUP Unlimited

Jennifer Panetta Mary Wachter

18-49 Mens SUP 14′

Tyler Hunter Jacob Millevoi Dan Magro

50+ Women’s SUP Unlimited

Marsha Worthington

50+ Women’s SUP 14′

Sharon Garrison

