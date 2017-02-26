New East Coast Grom Tour Announces Formation

The competitive surfing world is ever changing and evolving. Pro surfers are getting younger, surfing careers are getting shorter, and it’s becoming more of a job than a passion. It is time to spice things up a bit. Seth Broudy, owner of Seth Broudy’s School of Surf and Phil Jackson, Executive Director of Surf Dreams Foundation and the Atlantic Surfing Federationm have created a surf tour for kids that puts the fun back into surfing.

We would like to officially announce the East Coast Grom Tour. This 7-event series will be held in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina the first year and will expand into Florida the next year. The tour will allow kids under the age of 16 to compete in events with a chance to win some cold hard cash and some awesome prizes. Co-founder Phil Jackson says, “This tour is going to be fun, exciting, and rewarding for everyone. Each finalist will be guaranteed some cash and prizes at each event. It’s all about the kids in my opinion. They have so much pressure on them at organization events to do well and chase points for qualification. The East Coast Grom Tour will give them a chance to chase some money and a trip to Puerto Rico if they come out on top at the end of the season.”

Seth Broudy adds, “As a kid, I was always excited for contest weekend and the opportunity to hang out with my friends. We always walked away with a ton of prizes and gear from our favorite surf brands. As a father of a competitive surfer, I feel there is a lack of enthusiasm and camaraderie at surf events and this tour will put more of its focus back on that.”

The ECGT will consist of 7 divisions: Boys/Girls U10, Boys 11-13, Girls 11-13, Boys 14-16, Girls 14-16, Open Shortboard and Open Longboard. The format will be four-person, 20-minute heats using the ISA rule book. Surfers will have to compete in a minimum of three events to qualify for the championship event, and the ECGT will take each surfer’s top three contest results to determine championship invitations. All finalists will receive some cash at each event and the winners of the Championship event held sometime this fall will get a free trip to Puerto Rico in January.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Connect With A Wish Foundation based out Virginia Beach, Virginia, a foster care program that provides children the opportunity to get into youth sporting organizations. For more info, please visit www.eastcoastgromtour.com

