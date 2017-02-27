Scheduled for March 18th, 2017, at Domes or Maria’s Beach in Rincon, PR, La Primavera will be a professionally run, unprecedented competitive surfing event on the island of Puerto Rico. Focusing on the timeless tradition of classic single-fin noseriding, La Primavera will award finalists a combined total prize purse of $5,000 USD, with $2,500 to men and women equally. That includes 1st-place prizes of $1,500 and handmade trophies for the limited-entry divisions: 24 in Men’s Pro Open and 16 in Women’s Pro Open.

The event inaugurates an annual series and will be established as one of the premier Caribbean and North American pro longboard stops, attracting many of the top talent from the US East Coast, California, Caribbean, and beyond to Puerto Rico’s world-class waves. In addition to the surf series, we will be inviting attendees to learn about conscious preservation of our precious natural resources while bringing communities together with good food, healthy beverages, and family-friendly activities, including an indigo tie-dye station for event tees, pony rides by Tropical Trail Rides, free sunrise karma community yoga class by Sunburt and Salty, hula hoop demos, massages and facials by Centro La Paz, a water testing demo by Surfrider Foundation, giveaways, raffles, community activities, live music, and more.

Walking distance from La Primavera is Ramas Reggae Music Fest, which takes place March 17th-18 at the softball field adjacent to Calypso Bar & Grill. Visit La Primavera online for more information at Facebook.com/laprimaverasurf, @laprimaverasurf, and fsprtv.org