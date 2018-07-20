Good Times At St. Augies 3rd Annual 2018 Log Jam!

Story & Photography courtesy of Darby Moore | @darbyjanemoore

This morning’s 3rd annual Log Jam has made one thing clear: this event is quickly becoming one of St. Augustine’s most cherished and anticipated days of the year in the surfing community. Thanks to Chris Tincher and Chad Doyle, this has become a day for sharing waves, good times with friends and stoke for traditional longboarding.

Competitors gathered at Mary Street early this morning, with their favorite single fin in tow. With over 30 competitors in the men’s division and 8 competing in the women’s, the beach was filled with loggers and their favorite sticks. Although the waves were in the 1 to 2 foot range with some slight wind chop, our competitors provided an impressive show for spectators.

Men’s division competitors surfed for the chance to win a new Heirloom longboard, while the women’s division competed for a Ken White single fin. Separately, the awards for most stylish surfer included a cash prize of $250 thanks to Black Rose Manufacturing. All other winners received cash prizes and custom artwork from local talent, Addie Gibson.

Not only is Log Jam an opportunity for loggers to gather, share their love for the sport and show off their skills, it is also an opportunity for collaborations with local creatives in the area. Filmmaker Luke Kothera and artists Addie Gibson and Chad Doyle lent their talents to pull the event together. Although each brought their own unique talents to the table, fostering comradery in the surfing community remained the goal for all involved.

“Chris putting on log jam is all really about the community. It’s all about just getting everyone together and having a good time. He’s done a great job bringing everyone together and that’s really what it’s all about,” Kothera said. “I came on to film and photograph the event to help out, but like I said before, it’s really Chris being all about giving back and putting on a good time for the longboarding community we have.”

Following an impressive show of style and control, Josh Autrey took first place for the men’s division. Flagler Beach native Maggie Franz took first place for the women’s division following her unrivaled performance that could have placed her in the lead of any heat of the day, men’s or women’s. Trenton Tarpits showcased his unmistakable approach to the less-than-ideal conditions to take home both most stylish and second place in the men’s division. See below for full results! – Darby Moore –

Men’s Division

Josh Autrey

Trenton “Tarpits” Phillips

Fisher Grant

Alex Hobbs

Women’s Division

Maggie Franz

Kate Barattini

Amanda Giberson

Addie Gibsov

Most Stylish

Trenton Tarpits

Sean Cusick

Rutledge Godley

Expression Session

Scott Kellog