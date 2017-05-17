Gnarly Charley Grom Series Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

Gnarly Charley Surf Series announced today the expansion of the series to run Junior Pro divisions. With the 10-year anniversary nearing in June, Charley Hajek (CEO and Founder) wanted to bring some new flavor to the series and the surfing industry offering a Junior Pro Division for the kids 16 and under who have outgrown his grom series with their talents.

The GC Junior Pro will be for the best of the best girls and boys to compete for some cold hard cash. With three divisions, girls, boys, and open longboard, contestants can sign up with a $50.00 entry fee. Top two finishers in each category will receive a cash prize. The GC Junior Pro will coincide with the Grom Series contest schedule. Judges will be scoring the contestants based on commitment and degree of difficulty, progressive maneuvers, combination of major maneuvers and variety, as well as speed, power, and flow.

“The Gnarly Charley Surf Series is my main priority and I will always put 100% into it, but I have always had a hard time watching the kids grow and move on,” said Gnarly Charley.“Now I can still be a part of the growth and progression of these kids as well.”

