June 30, 2017 • East Coast Contests
East Coast Grom Tour co-founders Seth Broudy and Phil Jackson are excited to announce that the 2017 O’Neill East Coast Grom Tour Championships will be held on September 16th-17th in Buxton, NC, at the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse!
Phil Jackson was stoked to have the opportunity to bring a high level of competitive surfing back to the Lighthouse, where decades of East Coast riders have competed with the towering landmark as the backdrop.
Scheduled dates for the championships are September 16th & 17th, 2017. With an array of amazing prizes and trips to Puerto Rico on the line, the groms are sure to give it their all for a chance to win an opportunity of a lifetime!
For more information, please visit https://www.eastcoastgromtour.com
More News
-
Surfrider Foundation’s Two Coasts One Ocean Event Comes to Montauk...
June 30, 2017
-
Mickey McCarthy Memorial Paddle-Out
June 28, 2017
-
RIP Bob Holland — East Coast Pioneer Passes At Age...
June 25, 2017
-
New York Filmmaker Drew Maloney Premieres “Time & Tide” This...
June 20, 2017
-
Tropical Storm Bret Named, Is Cindy next in the Gulf?
June 20, 2017
-
Dick Catri Memorial Paddle-Out and Celebration of Life
June 17, 2017
-
International Surfing Day, June 17, A Global Day of Activation...
June 14, 2017
-
Upcoming Litter Quitter Summit Gathers Business Leaders To Combat Plastics...
June 13, 2017
-
4th Annual Hop Sauce Festival Sees Best Turnout to Date
June 10, 2017
-
3rd Annual Boards & Waves Expo Graces Melbourne, Florida
June 9, 2017
-
Volcom Launches Global Campaign #ThisFirst Rewarding Passion Projects
June 8, 2017
-
Mack, Gleason, and Clark Win Inaugural NYSEA Clif Bar Cold...
June 8, 2017
Tags: buxton, cape hatteras lighthouse, east coast grom tour, north carolina, phil jackson, seth broudy