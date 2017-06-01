EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – More than 100 people are registered for the 10th annual Paddle For A Cause and many of them will be competing for prize money thanks to presenting sponsor Curexa.

Cash prizes of $800 for first place, $350 for second place and $150 for third place will be awarded for the 22.5-mile race around Absecon Island Saturday, June 10 in the following categories: men’s open prone, men’s 14-foot and longer stand up paddleboard, women’s open prone and women’s 14-foot and longer stand up paddleboard.

Curexa, a compounding pharmacy based in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, provided the prize money by presenting the event. Currently, more than 100 paddlers have fundraised $35,000 of the event’s $100,000 goal. Last year, the event raised $96,000 and drew competitors from as far as Ontario, Canada and St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

The 22.5-mile paddleboard race around Absecon Island begins and ends at Frank S. Farley State Marina at Golden Nugget Atlantic City. The course was designed by Mike May to challenge racers as a reminder that they are helping people struggling with cancer.

New this year is a competitive 8-mile back bay race. There are two options for people who want to participate in a non-competitive paddle – An 8-mile paddle to and from the Wonder Bar in Atlantic City and a 4-mile option that finishes at the Wonder Bar with a jitney back to the Golden Nugget for paddlers to enjoy the festivities. There is also a team competition.

All paddlers are required to fundraise $200 to participate with proceeds benefiting the foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides grants to financially assist people with cancer. Kayaks, lifeguard boats, surf skis and outrigger canoes are all welcome.

After the action on the water, an after party and awards ceremony will be held 4 p.m. at The Deck at Golden Nugget. The party is included with registration and $25 to all others.

Residents with homes along paddle course Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport are encouraged to show support to the paddlers as they pass.

See TheDRCF.org for information.

The Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation promotes cancer awareness and assists individuals battling cancer both emotionally and financially. To date, the foundation has raised more than $600,000 and donates 90 percent of its funds to individuals and organizations including the Ruth Newman Shapiro Cancer Fund, Shore Medical Center Cancer Center, Gilda’s Club of South Jersey and The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of South Jersey Cape Regional Cancer Center and AtlantiCare Cancer Center.

The foundation was created in 2001 when Dean Randazzo, a professional surfer from Atlantic City, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a cancer of the lymph nodes. Since successfully battling the disease four times, Dean continues his competitive professional surfing career, proudly representing the Garden State all over the world. The Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation is a New Jersey Non-Profit and 501(c)(3) charitable organization and donations are tax deductible. Donations by check should be made payable to DRCF and mailed to P.O. Box 149, Somers Point, NJ 08244.

