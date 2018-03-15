Coleman, Presti, Speir, Barton, Bendetto Victorious At Surfing America Prime In Cocoa Beach!

On March 3rd and 4th Surfing America held a Prime Event at the Cocoa Beach Pier.

Due to a prediction of extra large surf, combined with super high tides from winter storm Riley, the event was moved from New Smyrna Beach, FL south to Cocoa Beach at the very last moment. It turned out to be the right call with waves on Saturday starting out in the morning at about two feet gradually growing throughout the day to around four feet.

Sunday dawned with four to five foot waves, semi clean, but very contestable throughout the day. The call both days started at 8 AM sharp and went to a bit after 5 PM. Heat after heat culminated with a four person finals ending the event in Boy’s Under 14, 16 and 18, along with the girls Under 14 and 18. There was some extremely strong surfing going down with Tommy Colman dropping a 9.40 and a 7.57 in Boys Under 16 to take the win over 2nd place Kyle Tester, 3rd place Blake Speir, and 4th place Owen Moss.

Not to be out done, Blake Speir came back in the Boys Under 18 to grab the win over Mica Cantor, Tommy Coleman, and Chase Modelski. On the Girls side Rachel Presti took the Girls Under 18 with Zoe Benedetto taking the Girls Under 16. Following a long two days of competition seashell awards were given out on the beach, winners photos were taken, and plans were made for the following week to train with Pipe Master Joey Buran and for a chance to be a part of the US Team headed for the Olympics.

RESULTS Girls U16 1-Zoe Benedetto 2-Coral Schuster 3-Rachel Presti 4-Hannah Blevins

Girls U18 1-Rachel Presti 2-Ava McGowan 3-Coral Schuster 4-Eden Lange

Boys U14 1-Blayr Barton 2-William Hedleston 3-Owen Moss 4-Ryan Huckabee

Boys U16 1-Tommy Coleman 2-Kyle Tester 3-Blake Speir 4-Owen Moss

Boys U18