Big News! ESA Regionals Season Kicks Off Tomorrow!

The Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) begins its 2019 post-season championship events this weekend in Melbourne Beach, Florida with its Southeast Regional Surfing Championship at Paradise Beach / Howard Futch Memorial Park.

Presented by Florida’s Space Coast Office of Tourism and Surfer Dudes, the Southeast Regionals will bring surfers of all ages from Florida, Alabama and Georgia to central Florida in hopes of qualifying for ESA’s championship event known as The Easterns®.

“We are always excited to come back to Melbourne Beach for this event each year,” said ESA executive director Michelle Sommers. “With warm water, great weather, fun waves and a central location for our competitors, Paradise Beach Park is a great place for us.”

The ESA is now offering a direct pathway to the next level of competitive surfing with its recent partnership with the WSL. They have removed the guesswork for competitors and parents as to where their valuable resources should go to reach this next level.

The ESA will be offering four-man priority heats in the late rounds of several divisions at all three regional events.

“The ESA is proud to be working with the WSL to sponsor some of our athletes into their East Coast QS and Junior Pro events,” said Sommers. “We want to make sure our competitors are prepared, while also keeping the ESA regional events open to all ages and levels of surfing.”

ESA All-Star competitors in the U14 divisions may win Rip Curl-sponsored slots into their East Coast GromSearch Series for the 2019 summer season.

Along with the highly-sought after event t-shirts that each competitor always receives, the ESA will be providing a competitors’ feast on the beach so surfers can fuel up while not having to leave the beach and miss anything. High-quality awards will also be distributed to the top six finalists in all divisions, along with prizes donated by ESA sponsors Carve Designs, Nixon, OluKai, All Good Sunscreen, Surfer Dudes and others.

Year after year, the ESA continues to put on these events with professional judging, amazing announcers, live webcasts and recap videos that showcase how fun these regional events are to be a part of. These events are open and free to the public, and family-friendly. Sponsors will be on the beach with lots of giveaways and games for spectators.

The ESA’s 2019 Southeast Regional Championship begins at 7:30am Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 26-28. Results will be posted on the event’s webpage throughout the weekend.

Be sure to plan ahead for the next regional events:

Mid-Atlantic Regional Surfing Championship – May 3-5, Jennette’s Pier, Nags Head, NC

Northeast Regional Surfing Championship – May 17-19, Belmar, NJ