March 22, 2017 •
East Coast Contests
TURF: 9th Annual Ohana Single Fin Showdown to benefit Brooke Thabit; Stuart Public Beach. Stuart, FL; Saturday, March 11th
The contest site for the 9th Annual Ohana Single Fin Showdown and Shore.Lb Finless Showdown. Photo: Mark Hill
ENERGY: The positive vibes were flowing from the Skim USA and Shore.Lb Finless Showdown crew as well. The contestants proved their worth on vintage ’60s and ’70s single-fin shortboards randomly selected for them. As always, the beach was standing room only and the surfers were ripping.
Photo: Mark Hill
SLIDE: The Annual beach party/contest raised $8,500 for local girl Brooke Thabit. Brooke was paralyzed four years ago diving into shallow water. With help from the rad individuals that show up every year, she is now enrolled at Savannah College of Art and Design and making huge strides toward total independence.
Brent Meinhold raised $450 for Brooke by shaving his head. Photo: Mark Hill
Randy Bubla before shaving his two-year-0ld beard off to support Team Brooke… Photo: Mark Hill
And after the shave. You’re a good man, Randy! Photo: Mark Hill
THE MAN: The Joog Squad kept the kids stoked and “Sorry Mrs.” Jackson Fenney was the event’s Ironman, tearing up Shortboard, Longboard (on a Wavestorm), and Skim divisions.
RESULTS:
Push In finalists Brody Greinstein and Cooper Herber. Photo: Mark Hill
PUSH IN
1. Brody Greinstein
2. Cooper Herber
3. Liam Fowler
Push In 3rd-place finisher Liam Fowler. Photo: Mark Hill
GROM
1. Kannon King
2. Cole Maloy
3. Clover Defilippis
Grom finalists Kannon King and Clover Defilippis. Photo: Mark Hill
JUNIORS
1. Ylan Abeger
2. Curren Schwartz
3. Simon Abeger
Juniors finalists Ylan Abeger, Curren Schwartz, and Simon Abeger. Photo: Mark Hill
Men’s Shortboard winner Brent Meinhold. Photo: Mark Hill
Men’s Shortboard 2nd-place finisher Hunter Roland. Photo: Mark Hill
Men’s Shortboard finalists Brent, Hunter, and Pat at the afterparty/awards ceremony. Photo: Mark Hill
MENS SHORTBOARD
1. Brent Meinhold
2. Hunter Roland
3. Pat Kelley
Senior Men’s finalists Chase Robertson, Jason Baldwin, and Justin Baker. Photo: Mark Hill
SENIOR MENS
1. Chase Robertson
2. Jason Baldwin
3. Justin Baker
3rd-place Masters finisher Alex Rivera. Photo: Mark Hill
Masters winner Phil Magliochetti and runner-up AJ Defilippis. Photo: Mark Hill
MASTERS
1. Phil Magliochetti
2. AJ Defilippis
3. Alex Rivera
Masters winner Phil Magliochetti and Men’s Longboard 3rd-place finisher Garret Spencer share a special Single Fin Showdown moment. Photo: Mark Hill
Men’s Longboard winner Patrick Kelly, cruising to a win. Photo: Mark Hill
Patrick Kelly and Justin Baker. Photo: Mark Hill
MENS LONGBOARD
1. Pat Kelly
2. Justin Baker
3. Garrett Spencer
Women’s Shortboard finalists Salome Aberger, Faith Patterson, and Kim Robertson. Photo: Mark Hill
WOMENS SHORTBOARD
1. Salome Abager
2. Kim Robertson
3. Faith Patterson
Women’s Longboard finalists Hannah Forrest, Rachel De John, and Skyler Magliochetti. Photo: Mark Hill
WOMENS LONGBOARD
1. Hannah Forrest
2. Skyler Magliochetti
3. Rachael De John
Photo: Mark Hill
The Citizens For Clean Water crew: Ryan Horn, Angelica, Albanese, Evan Miller, and Krysta and Aiden Marquis. Photo: Mark Hill
Big ups to Ohana Surf Shop owner Jordan Schwartz and his wife Tara for being the masterminds behind the 9th Annual Single Fin Showdown. Photo: Mark Hill
And major props to Shore.Lb Finless Showdown organizer Chris Ellison, as well. Photo: Mark Hill
Jeff Fereshetian with the afterparty tunes. Until next year… Photo: Mark Hill
Tags: contest, ohana surf shop, single fin showdown, south florida, stuart