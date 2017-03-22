TURF: 9th Annual Ohana Single Fin Showdown to benefit Brooke Thabit; Stuart Public Beach. Stuart, FL; Saturday, March 11th

ENERGY: The positive vibes were flowing from the Skim USA and Shore.Lb Finless Showdown crew as well. The contestants proved their worth on vintage ’60s and ’70s single-fin shortboards randomly selected for them. As always, the beach was standing room only and the surfers were ripping.

SLIDE: The Annual beach party/contest raised $8,500 for local girl Brooke Thabit. Brooke was paralyzed four years ago diving into shallow water. With help from the rad individuals that show up every year, she is now enrolled at Savannah College of Art and Design and making huge strides toward total independence.

THE MAN: The Joog Squad kept the kids stoked and “Sorry Mrs.” Jackson Fenney was the event’s Ironman, tearing up Shortboard, Longboard (on a Wavestorm), and Skim divisions.

RESULTS:

PUSH IN

1. Brody Greinstein

2. Cooper Herber

3. Liam Fowler

GROM

1. Kannon King

2. Cole Maloy

3. Clover Defilippis

JUNIORS

1. Ylan Abeger

2. Curren Schwartz

3. Simon Abeger

MENS SHORTBOARD

1. Brent Meinhold

2. Hunter Roland

3. Pat Kelley

SENIOR MENS

1. Chase Robertson

2. Jason Baldwin

3. Justin Baker

MASTERS

1. Phil Magliochetti

2. AJ Defilippis

3. Alex Rivera

MENS LONGBOARD

1. Pat Kelly

2. Justin Baker

3. Garrett Spencer

WOMENS SHORTBOARD

1. Salome Abager

2. Kim Robertson

3. Faith Patterson

WOMENS LONGBOARD

1. Hannah Forrest

2. Skyler Magliochetti

3. Rachael De John

