9th Annual ALO Longboard Classic

August 8, 2017 • East Coast Contests

The wave gods smiled on the Alliance for a Living Ocean Longboard Classic once again this year, with about as good of conditions as you can ask for: waist-high waves, clean offshore winds, and some amazing rides for everyone gathered for the 9th annual edition of this contest, which requires competitors to ride pre-1967 equipment.

Photo: Dan Przygocki

ALO Executive Director Kyle Gronostajski said competition was better than ever this year, with guys from Monmouth County as well as Ocean City making the trip to LBI for the day. “We had so many amazing sponsors and vendors set up on the beach,” Gronostajski said. “Easily our most successful event to date in terms of fundraising and surfing.”

Open Men’s winner James Contreras. Photo: Dan Przygocki

Final Results of the 9th Annual ALO Longboard Classic:

Open Men’s runner-up Jordan Baker. Photo: Dan Przygocki

Open Mens

  1. James Contreras
  2. Jordan Baker
  3. Mitchell Gaudioso

Open Men’s 3rd-place finisher Mitchell Gaudioso. Photo: Kyle Gronostajski

Open Women’s winner Lacey Nicholl. Photo: Kyle Gronostajski

Open Womens

  1. Lacey Nicholl
  2. Allie Panetta
  3. Lauren Rothstein

Open Women’s 3rd-place finisher Lauren Rothstein. Photo: Kyle Gronostajski

AARP

  1. Bob Duerr
  2. John Ryan
  3. Ron Panetta

AARP winner Bob Duerr. Photo: Kyle Gronostajski

Boys and Girls Under 15

  1. Ryan Todd
  2. Ty Evans
  3. Brooke Klein

Boys & Girls Under 15 winner Ryan Todd. Photo: Kyle Gronostajski

Tandem

  1. Roman Schwoebel & Maggie Bucci
  2. Paul Dungee & Bella Turner
  3. Lauren Rothstein & Alexis Turner

Tandem winners Roman Schwoebel and Maggie Bucci. Photo: Kyle Gronostajski

The 9th Annual ALO Longboard Classic kids heat competitors. Photo: Kyle Gronostajski

alo longboard classic

Paul Kelly. Photo: Kyle Gronostajski

Open Men’s finalists. Photo: Kyle Gronostajski

The Papa Planes prizes. Photo: Kyle Gronostajski

Boys & Girls Under 15 finalists. Photo: Kyle Gronostajski

Tandem finalists. Photo: Kyle Gronostajski

Open Women’s finalists. Photo: Kyle Gronostajski

Another one of Open Men’s runner-up Jordan Baker. Photo: Kyle Gronostajski

Chris Sanchez. Photo: Dan Przygocki

Aaron Jamison. Photo: Dan Przygocki

And one more of Open Men’s winner James Contreras. Photo: Dan Przygocki

 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


August 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 202

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM