The wave gods smiled on the Alliance for a Living Ocean Longboard Classic once again this year, with about as good of conditions as you can ask for: waist-high waves, clean offshore winds, and some amazing rides for everyone gathered for the 9th annual edition of this contest, which requires competitors to ride pre-1967 equipment.

ALO Executive Director Kyle Gronostajski said competition was better than ever this year, with guys from Monmouth County as well as Ocean City making the trip to LBI for the day. “We had so many amazing sponsors and vendors set up on the beach,” Gronostajski said. “Easily our most successful event to date in terms of fundraising and surfing.”

Final Results of the 9th Annual ALO Longboard Classic:

Open Mens

James Contreras Jordan Baker Mitchell Gaudioso

Open Womens

Lacey Nicholl Allie Panetta Lauren Rothstein

AARP

Bob Duerr John Ryan Ron Panetta

Boys and Girls Under 15

Ryan Todd Ty Evans Brooke Klein

Tandem

Roman Schwoebel & Maggie Bucci Paul Dungee & Bella Turner Lauren Rothstein & Alexis Turner

