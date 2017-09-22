The 25th Annual Manasquan Classic Longboard Contest

Written by Bob Duerr — The 25th Annual Classic Longboard Contest was held on Saturday, September 16th at the Manasquan Inlet Surfing Beach in what can only be considered the BEST & biggest conditions we’ve ever had. Hurricane Jose was creeping up the Eastern Seaboard and sending a long period swell starting with 5 to 6’ in the morning and much bigger later in the day.
Fortunately, the tides allowed the various divisions the conditions to compete including the 3 new KIDS divisions who fearlessly paddled out (some with the assistance of parents) and charged waves well over their heads. It was impressive.
This contest has become an annual event for the surfing community and has drawn competitors from all over from Maine to Florida to Hawaii. The unique aspect of this contest is that ALL competitors must ride a pre-1967 Longboard. These are heavy, old school shapes that demand agility and strength to ride them. For 25 years the rules have not changed: “No Rules, No Leashes, NO complaints.”
The caliber of competition was at an all time high. There were a crew of regulars sprinkled with a number of “almost pro” surfers, which really provided the beach crowd with great entertainment and a few crashes. As always, contest director Larry Schmidt with the assistance of the club membership and Leslie Naughton and Mike Brown ran a smooth contest.
It was a nice weather day with sun and a few ominous clouds – light winds – and big surf. There was a lot of people making the yearly trek to catch up to friends they may only see at this contest. There were a number of generous supporters beyond the sponsors of the contest: Jack Meyer’ Family donated a piece of Jack’s art to the event for the T-Shirt which sold out at the contest but are available at local surf shops.
Ronnie Jackson carved a piece of art out of the foam from an old longboard for the first place Men’s trophy. Doyle Surfboards provided soft-tops and prizes and Body Glove provided a full suit prize as well.
Boardriders Club, a 501C3 non-profit club, launched by local surfers who are advocates for safety, beach usage, and the promotion of the Classic Longboard Contest. In addition, the excess proceeds from club activities will support local volunteer associations. The club accepted a check from the NJ American Water Co. for the “Leave Only Your Footprints” Program in advancing the message of keeping our beaches and public places clean. The club will be underwriting a doggie bag dispenser program within Manasquan for the offseason at each of the beach entrances starting this year.
The finalists are as follows:
Men’s Division:
1st – Charles Mensel
2nd – James Contreras
3rd – Peter Anderson
Women’s Division:
1st – Caroline Duerr
2nd – Jessie Duerr
3rd – Lacey Nichol
Jr. Men’s:
1st – Jake DeMatteo
2nd – Cole Deveney
3rd – John Valgenti
(No Jr. Women’s Division this year)
Tandem:
1st – Neil and Cassidy Robinson
2nd – Mike and Donovan Brown
3rd – Morgan & Audrey Iglay
Clown:
1st – Shayne (Swan Song) Boyle
2nd – Niland Diluchio (Rasta Banana)
3rd – Gary (Belly Slater) Finnigan
AARP:
1st – Shayne Boyle
2nd – Chris Rooney
3rd – Matt Lewis
Grand Legends:
1st – Vincent Troniec
2nd – Bill Rosenblatt
3rd – Carl Danish
Menehunes:
1st – Seamus Waltsak
2nd – Marly Manzo
3rd – Aneica Petraco
Sand Fleas:
1st – Audrey Iglay
2nd – Evan Schuett
3rd – Patrick Federici
Groms:
1st – Cole Deveney
2nd – JJ Leonard
3rd – Noah Desibio
Information is available on our website www.MBRC.club or via email – info@mbrc.club
Contest recognition:
Paul Baymore
Tom O’Neill
Joseph Troger
Carl Danish
These are the original directors of the Manasquan Classic Longboard Contest.
THANK YOU for starting the most enduring Logboard Contest in NJ.
IN APPRECIATION TO OUR SPONSORS – the sponsor banners all include a
QR code for scanning by smart phone – please learn more and support those sponsors who support the MBRC and this event.
MEN’S DIVISION – Ages 18 to 48
Sponsored by:
DOYLE SURFBOARDS
Thanks to Mike & Annie Doyle, Sue Bowers & Fung Lee
WOMEN’S DIVISION – Ages 18 to NO LIMIT
Sponsored by:
SALESFORCE.COM
(In honor of the FIRST baby Elle Penelope of Pixie and Emmett Walling.
Thanks and congratulations to the Rixon’s and the Walling’s.
JUNIOR MEN’S – Age up to 17 years old
Sponsored by:
NJ Swim – Learn to swim with NJ Swim
The Atlantic Club, 1904 Atlantic Ave, Manasquan NJ
Be safe in the ocean / Learn to swim
JUNIOR WOMEN’S – Age up to 17 years old
Sponsored by:
SURFSIDE ICE CREAM
500 Washington Blvd., Sea Girt NJ
CLOWN DIVISION – Open Division
Sponsored by:
ROONEY AND ROONEY, DDS.
719 N Beers St, Holmdel, NJ
Smiles come naturally in this division.
TANDEM DIVISION – Open Division
Sponsored by:
PADDLE OUT
537 East Main St., Manasquan, NJ
The place for SUP rentals / tours
AARP DIVISION – Open Division – Ages 50 to 59
Open division to those holding the card.
Sponsored by:
Ideal Tile Fabricators
304 Squankum Rd # A, Farmingdale, NJ
GRAND LEGENDS DIVISION: Open Division – Ages 60 and Up
Sponsored by: Carlson’s Corner
1 Riverside Dr, Manasquan, NJ
NEW DIVISIONS: Kids Divisions – these new divisions will ride Soft-top longboards (boards that are 3’ over the competitors head) with leashes.
MENEHUNES (10 years and under)
Sponsored by:
Harpoon Willy’s Restaurant
2655 River Rd, Manasquan, NJ 08736
SAND FLEAS (11 to 12 years)
Sponsored by:
Larry Schmidt / Keller Williams Realty Ocean Point
1513 Richmond Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
GROMS (13 to 15 years)
Sponsored by:
Daniel Savini DDS
912 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
Program Sponsors:
Manasquan Bank
For ongoing support of the “Leave ONLY you Footprints” Program
NJ American Water
For support of the “Leave ONLY you Footprints” Program
Club Supporters:
The Family of Jack Meyer – for this years t-shirt artwork.
Embellishment by Linda Duerr / O2 Marketing
Sperry Tents – for the support and massive Tent
Body Glove Wetsuits – Donation of a full 3/2 fullsuit
Thanks Bruce Chrisner / Ocean View Sales
Joy Joy/ Sling Shox Watches – with custom wristbands for division winners
Garden State Film Festival – for the production of the film: Love of the Longboard.
Diane Raver and crew.
The Manasquan Elks Club, Lodge# 2534
The Borough of Manasquan / Mayor Donovan and the Manasquan Council
Hyperflex Wetsuits – Kids suits and gloves
Larry Schmidt Sr. for the awesome trophies
JoAnne O’Shaughnessy, and Bruce Chrisner for the use of their photos
Ronnie Jackson Carvin Art – for the 1st Place Men’s Trophy
Manasquan Surf Team – for passing the stoke to our kids and congrats on the repeat State Championship – Squan Rules!
The Borough of Manasquan, Beach Department, and the Manasquan Lifeguards – Pip Ertle, Wally Wall, Brett Neilsen, Harry Neil & Crew.
The Elks Lodge for use of the tables.