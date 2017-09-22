The 25th Annual Manasquan Classic Longboard Contest

Written by Bob Duerr — The 25th Annual Classic Longboard Contest was held on Saturday, September 16th at the Manasquan Inlet Surfing Beach in what can only be considered the BEST & biggest conditions we’ve ever had. Hurricane Jose was creeping up the Eastern Seaboard and sending a long period swell starting with 5 to 6’ in the morning and much bigger later in the day.

Fortunately, the tides allowed the various divisions the conditions to compete including the 3 new KIDS divisions who fearlessly paddled out (some with the assistance of parents) and charged waves well over their heads. It was impressive.

This contest has become an annual event for the surfing community and has drawn competitors from all over from Maine to Florida to Hawaii. The unique aspect of this contest is that ALL competitors must ride a pre-1967 Longboard. These are heavy, old school shapes that demand agility and strength to ride them. For 25 years the rules have not changed: “No Rules, No Leashes, NO complaints.”

The caliber of competition was at an all time high. There were a crew of regulars sprinkled with a number of “almost pro” surfers, which really provided the beach crowd with great entertainment and a few crashes. As always, contest director Larry Schmidt with the assistance of the club membership and Leslie Naughton and Mike Brown ran a smooth contest.

It was a nice weather day with sun and a few ominous clouds – light winds – and big surf. There was a lot of people making the yearly trek to catch up to friends they may only see at this contest. There were a number of generous supporters beyond the sponsors of the contest: Jack Meyer’ Family donated a piece of Jack’s art to the event for the T-Shirt which sold out at the contest but are available at local surf shops.

Ronnie Jackson carved a piece of art out of the foam from an old longboard for the first place Men’s trophy. Doyle Surfboards provided soft-tops and prizes and Body Glove provided a full suit prize as well.

Boardriders Club, a 501C3 non-profit club, launched by local surfers who are advocates for safety, beach usage, and the promotion of the Classic Longboard Contest. In addition, the excess proceeds from club activities will support local volunteer associations. The club accepted a check from the NJ American Water Co. for the “Leave Only Your Footprints” Program in advancing the message of keeping our beaches and public places clean. The club will be underwriting a doggie bag dispenser program within Manasquan for the offseason at each of the beach entrances starting this year.

The finalists are as follows:

Men’s Division:

1st – Charles Mensel

2nd – James Contreras

3rd – Peter Anderson

Women’s Division:

1st – Caroline Duerr

2nd – Jessie Duerr

3rd – Lacey Nichol

Jr. Men’s:

1st – Jake DeMatteo

2nd – Cole Deveney

3rd – John Valgenti

(No Jr. Women’s Division this year)

Tandem:

1st – Neil and Cassidy Robinson

2nd – Mike and Donovan Brown

3rd – Morgan & Audrey Iglay

Clown:

1st – Shayne (Swan Song) Boyle

2nd – Niland Diluchio (Rasta Banana)

3rd – Gary (Belly Slater) Finnigan

AARP:

1st – Shayne Boyle

2nd – Chris Rooney

3rd – Matt Lewis

Grand Legends:

1st – Vincent Troniec

2nd – Bill Rosenblatt

3rd – Carl Danish

Menehunes:

1st – Seamus Waltsak

2nd – Marly Manzo

3rd – Aneica Petraco

Sand Fleas:

1st – Audrey Iglay

2nd – Evan Schuett

3rd – Patrick Federici

Groms:

1st – Cole Deveney

2nd – JJ Leonard

3rd – Noah Desibio

Information is available on our website www.MBRC.club or via email – info@mbrc.club

Contest recognition:

Paul Baymore

Tom O’Neill

Joseph Troger

Carl Danish

These are the original directors of the Manasquan Classic Longboard Contest.

THANK YOU for starting the most enduring Logboard Contest in NJ.

IN APPRECIATION TO OUR SPONSORS – the sponsor banners all include a

QR code for scanning by smart phone – please learn more and support those sponsors who support the MBRC and this event.

MEN’S DIVISION – Ages 18 to 48

Sponsored by:

DOYLE SURFBOARDS

Thanks to Mike & Annie Doyle, Sue Bowers & Fung Lee

WOMEN’S DIVISION – Ages 18 to NO LIMIT

Sponsored by:

SALESFORCE.COM

(In honor of the FIRST baby Elle Penelope of Pixie and Emmett Walling.

Thanks and congratulations to the Rixon’s and the Walling’s.

JUNIOR MEN’S – Age up to 17 years old

Sponsored by:

NJ Swim – Learn to swim with NJ Swim

The Atlantic Club, 1904 Atlantic Ave, Manasquan NJ

Be safe in the ocean / Learn to swim

JUNIOR WOMEN’S – Age up to 17 years old

Sponsored by:

SURFSIDE ICE CREAM

500 Washington Blvd., Sea Girt NJ

CLOWN DIVISION – Open Division

Sponsored by:

ROONEY AND ROONEY, DDS.

719 N Beers St, Holmdel, NJ

Smiles come naturally in this division.

TANDEM DIVISION – Open Division

Sponsored by:

PADDLE OUT

537 East Main St., Manasquan, NJ

The place for SUP rentals / tours

AARP DIVISION – Open Division – Ages 50 to 59

Open division to those holding the card.

Sponsored by:

Ideal Tile Fabricators

304 Squankum Rd # A, Farmingdale, NJ

GRAND LEGENDS DIVISION: Open Division – Ages 60 and Up

Sponsored by: Carlson’s Corner

1 Riverside Dr, Manasquan, NJ

NEW DIVISIONS: Kids Divisions – these new divisions will ride Soft-top longboards (boards that are 3’ over the competitors head) with leashes.

MENEHUNES (10 years and under)

Sponsored by:

Harpoon Willy’s Restaurant

2655 River Rd, Manasquan, NJ 08736

SAND FLEAS (11 to 12 years)

Sponsored by:

Larry Schmidt / Keller Williams Realty Ocean Point

1513 Richmond Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

GROMS (13 to 15 years)

Sponsored by:

Daniel Savini DDS

912 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant, NJ 08742

Program Sponsors:

Manasquan Bank

For ongoing support of the “Leave ONLY you Footprints” Program

NJ American Water

For support of the “Leave ONLY you Footprints” Program

Club Supporters:

The Family of Jack Meyer – for this years t-shirt artwork.

Embellishment by Linda Duerr / O2 Marketing

Sperry Tents – for the support and massive Tent

Body Glove Wetsuits – Donation of a full 3/2 fullsuit

Thanks Bruce Chrisner / Ocean View Sales

Joy Joy/ Sling Shox Watches – with custom wristbands for division winners

Garden State Film Festival – for the production of the film: Love of the Longboard.

Diane Raver and crew.

The Manasquan Elks Club, Lodge# 2534

The Borough of Manasquan / Mayor Donovan and the Manasquan Council

Hyperflex Wetsuits – Kids suits and gloves

Larry Schmidt Sr. for the awesome trophies

JoAnne O’Shaughnessy, and Bruce Chrisner for the use of their photos

Ronnie Jackson Carvin Art – for the 1st Place Men’s Trophy

Manasquan Surf Team – for passing the stoke to our kids and congrats on the repeat State Championship – Squan Rules!

The Borough of Manasquan, Beach Department, and the Manasquan Lifeguards – Pip Ertle, Wally Wall, Brett Neilsen, Harry Neil & Crew.

The Elks Lodge for use of the tables.

