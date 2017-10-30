The 2017 Tommy Tant Memorial Pt. 1- Post Contest Coverage Preview

October 30, 2017 • East Coast Contests

The 17th annual Tommy Tant Memorial contest went off without a hitch in fun, 3-4 plus surf and weather ranging from beautiful, north Florida Fall work-on-your-tan beach weather to blustery, cold front conditions that dropped the temps into the high sixties, which was welcome by most all after a long, hot summer and, more importantly, kept the waves coming right through the finals.

For Tommy…. Photo: Mez

Held at the Flagler Beach Pier and propelled by Will Tant and family along with an outsized surfing army of volunteers, this long running contest is not just a surf comp, it’s a community coming together to honor a fallen, favorite son and to help others in need, spread goodwill and inspire and initiate acts of kindness towards others.

Look for complete event coverage plus all results and a sick stash of action packed photos on www.easternsurf.com this coming Thursday. -Mez –

Local phenom ,Robbie Mc Cormick gave Evan G., Dunfee and Gorkin all that they could handle and then some with his ultra aggressive air attack all event long. If only he would have landed this one in the Mens Pro final, the big 2k prize would have been banked in Flagler. Color us impressed.  Photo: Dugan

Equally impressive was Women’s Pro winner, Eden Lange with her powerful rail work and full rail, buckets of water throwing slashes. The east coast ladies are really stepping it up and it’s a beautiful thing to witness. Photo: Mez

En Familia Tant. Photo: Mez

Longboard winner Ryan Conklin. Photo: Dugan

Mens Pro winner, Evan Geiselman gets an expensive check and and a cheap beer victory bath from contest announcer, Travis Ajay. Photo: Mez

