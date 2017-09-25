2017 Pali Pro in Jamaica — Recap & Photo Gallery by Nathan Adams

Words and photos by Nathan Adams — The summer trade winds are blowing as expected from East to West across the Caribbean Sea this time of year but this year they were a steady 25 mph with gusts at 30+ mph, so yes it brought contestable yet challenging conditions but it surely didn’t keep the best surfer from rising to the occasion taking down a lot talent along the way. The 2017 Palisadoes Pro is held along the barrier strip creating the seventh-largest harbour in the world, Kingston Harbour, so due to its exposed coast it receives swell from the trades wrapping the east end of the island right at the harbour creating tricky yet chunky rippable conditions. The positive vibes and One Love mantra of the island of Jamaica is felt as soon as the salt glistened Caribbean air touches your skin, the sweet sounds of Marley pierce your ears and the jerk seasoning spices your brain into a mental bliss rivaled by none.

The surfing at the Pali Pro was just as spicy and anyone who was able to see the contest first hand got to experience the full flavor from the amateurs charging conditions well beyond their ability to the pro division making it look to easy linking multiple maneuvers together and simply destroying sections that most would have gone around in order to check off the criteria of speed, power and flow.

The competitive field was stacked and shredding was the top choice on the menu with everyone digging into showcasing how well they could devour their portions without a doubt and their were the usual suspects who always continue to set that bar even higher with every passing year. One of those young men is Elishama Beckford and his progressiveness in the water and contagious good vibes were missed this year as he was in California with Hurley doing great things on a multiple fronts which everyone is stoked for but I assure you the boys weren’t too bummed he was gone knowing he has an arsenal of tricks that rival anyone anywhere making him a threat in the lineup. But the gun show of the event was in the semifinals between Garren Pryce and Icah Wilmot where the sea and the tides aligned allowing these guys to literally go ballistic on every section throwing buckets of water in every direction and these guys put on a show of 100% pure shredding.

Ackeam Phillips, the reigning champ and one of the only regular footers of the event, did not go down without putting up a fight into the final rounds but it was Ivah Wilmot who came out on top this year in the Pro division. Ivah is never an easy name to have in the draw and always rips the bag out of every waves with so much style and precision his turns are like an aquatic signature down the line. He even surfed in both the junior and pro divisions proving he had what it took to be the champ this year, so enjoy the fruits of your efforts you surely do deserve it!

Much thanks and respect to everyone involved with putting this event on from key players like the Jamaica Surfing Association, Jamaica Sport, Visit Jamaica, Vans, Roark and Rum Bar along with the many other sponsors that contributed to the success of another great contest… One Love!

Tags: jamaica, nathan adams, pali pro