Written by Janice Aragon; All captions by Tom Dugan — New Smyrna Beach delivered on March 30th – April 2nd for the 2017 NSSA East Coast Championships. The waves were fun and consistent throughout the entire four-day event with scattered chest- to head-high peaks and a variety of ocean conditions ranging from hot and glassy to windchop. All the kids were shredding, as the following photos and results prove!

OPEN WOMENS

1. Rachel Presti-Melbourne Beach, FL 12.33

2. Caroline Marks-Melbourne Beach, FL 10.50

3. Nicole Fulford-Sanford, FL 10.24

4. Sophie Falzone-Atlantic Beach, FL 5.37

OPEN MENS

1. Gabriel Morvil-Wrightsville Beach, NC 14.50

2. Blake Speir-Melbourne Beach, FL 14.26

3. Bo Raynor-Wilmington, NC 13.80

4. Chase Modelski-Juno Beach, FL 12.03

OPEN JUNIORS

1. Zander Venezia-Lion Castle, Barbados 14.34

2. Blake Speir-Melbourne Beach, FL 12.77

3. Owen Moss-Wrightsville Beach, NC 11.30

4. Laird Myers-Virginia Beach, VA 10.80

OPEN BOYS

1. Owen Moss-Wrightsville Beach, NC 16.66

2. Blayr Barton-Virginia Beach, VA 11.00

3. Carl Burger-Palm Coast 8.23

4. Sterling Makish-Deerfield Beach, FL 6.80

OPEN MINI GROMS

1. Braeden Kopec-Flagler Beach, FL 13.67

2. Benji Lange-St. Augustine, FL 10.16

3. Ethan Harbinson-New Smyrna Beach, FL 8.33

4. Kepa Mendia-West Palm Beach, FL 6.87

OPEN GIRLS

1. Caroline Marks-Melbourne Beach, FL 14.50

2. Rachel Presti-Melbourne Beach, FL 13.00

3. Eden Lange-St. Augustine, FL 6.90

4. Audrey Presti-Melbourne Beach, FL 6.53

OPEN SUPER GIRLS

1-Ava McGowan-New Smyrna Beach 15.83

2. Zoe Benedetto-Jensen Beach, FL 9.34

3. Bree Smith-Merritt Island, FL 7.84

4. Audrey Presti-Melbourne Beach, FL 5.33

OPEN LONGBOARD

1. Trip Chandler-Pawleys Island, SC 13.33

2. Spencer Bridges-Summit, NJ 10.83

3. Trelane McLaughlin-Atlantic Beach, FL 4.37

EAST COAST EXPLORER CHAMPIONSHIPS

EXPLORER MENS

1. Evan Brownell-St. Augustine, FL 16.50

2. Jude Clark-Manasquan, NJ 12.26

3. Zander Venezia-Lion Castle, Barbados 11.80

4. Spencer Bridges-Summitt, NJ 10.77

5. Logan Hofstetter-Cocoa Beach, FL 9.90

6. Seth Brown-Pawleys Island, SC 5.27

EXPLORER JUNIORS

1. Gabriel Morvil-Wrightsville Beach, NC 15.20

2. Zander Venezia-Lion Castle, Barbados 13.90

3. Chase Modelski-Juno Beach, FL 13.06

4. Christian Mocny-New Smyrna Beach, FL 12.87

5. Evan Brownell-St. Augustine, FL 12.37

6. Seth Brown-Pawleys Island, SC 8.10

EXPLORER BOYS

1. Laird Myers-Virginia Beach, VA 14.20

2. Blayr Barton-Virginia Beach, VA 13.83

3. Blake Speir-Melbourne Beach, FL 13.17

4. Noah Brownell-St. Augustine, FL 6.93

5. Owen O’Donnell-West Islip, NY 4.33 (tiebreak)

6. Ben Wingate-New Smyrna Beach, FL 4.33 (tiebreak)

EXPLORER MENEHUENE

1. Sterling Makish-Deerfield Beach, FL 13.93

2. Blayr Barton-Virginia Beach, VA 12.90

3. Seamus Carey-Atlantic City, NJ 12.74

4. Ryan Huckabee-Flagler Beach 12.04

5. William Hedleston-Cocoa Beach, FL 10.37

6. Owen Carter-Wrightsville Beach, NC 6.00

EXPLORER SUPER GROMS

1. Kepa Mendia-West Palm Beach, FL 13.17

2. Braeden Kopec-Flagler Beach, FL 11.60

3. Benji Lange-St. Augustine, FL 10.20

4. Palladin Pelliccia-Garden City, SC 6.60

5. Warren Povey-Barbados 5.56

6. Frankie Schifano-New Smyrna Beach, FL 3.90

EXPLORER WOMENS

1. Caroline Marks-Melbourne Beach, FL 12.60

2. Eva Woodland-Satellite Beach, FL 11.57

3. Sophie Falzone-Atlantic Beach, FL 10.90

4. Rachel Presti-Melbourne Beach, FL 8.23

5. Jasmine Gailey-Titusville, FL 7.16

6. Leah Thompson-Wrightsville Beach, NC 6.17

EXPLORER GIRLS

1. Rachel Presti-Melbourne Beach, FL 13.50

2. Coral Schuster-Cocoa Beach, FL 11.23

3. Caroline Marks-Melbourne Beach, FL 10.26

5. Ava McGowan-New Smyrna Beach, FL 9.67

5. Eden Lange-St. Augustine, FL 9.33

6. Hannah Blevins-Flagler Beach, FL 7.16

EXPLORER SUPER GIRLS

1. Zoe Benedetto-Jensen Beach, FL 13.94

2. Ava McGowan-New Smyrna Beach, FL 11.33

3. Audrey Presti-Melbourne Beach, FL 8.20

4. Bree Smith-Merritt Island, FL 7.20

5. Breena Thompson-New Smyrna Beach, FL 4.06

6. Audrey Iglay-Manasquan, NJ 1.67

EXPLORER MASTERS

1. Jason Motes-Jacksonville Beach, FL 13.84

2. Kevin Moon-Satellite Beach, FL 10.83

3. Gary Allred-Jacksonville, FL 4.64

EXPLORER SENIORS

1. Jason Motes-Jacksonville Beach, FL 13.73

2. Frank Gilday Sr.-New Smyrna Beach, FL 10.93

3. Shawn Arthur Sr.-St. Augustine, FL 9.60

4. Gary Allred-Jacksonville, FL 7.33

5. Chris Brown-Ponce Inlet, FL 7.03

EXPLORER SUPER SENIORS

1. Chris Brown-Ponce Inlet, FL 17.83

2. Frank Gilday-New Smyrna Beach, FL 11.40

3. Charlie Hajek-New Smyrna Beach, FL 10.67

4. Kevin Moon-Satellite Beach, FL 7.37

5. Gary Allred-Jacksonville, FL 7.10

EXPLORER DUKE

1. Larry Holmes-Cape Canaveral, FL 7.33

EXPLORER LONGBOARD

1. Trip Chandler-Pawleys Island, SC 14.33

2. Spencer Bridges-Summit, NJ 12.60

3. Jason Motes-Jacksonville Beach, FL 12.03

4. Spencer Fenton-Miami Beach, FL 7.17

5. Georgia Cook-Franklin, TN 6.23

6. Abigail Remke-Pensacola, FL 1.83

EXPLORER WOMENS LONGBOARD

1. Georgia Cook-Franklin, TN 12.66

2. Morgan Iglay-Manasquan, NJ 11.13

3. Fiona Sargente-Palm Bay, FL 10.83

4. Maddy Malizia-New Smyrna Beach, FL 8.70

5. Abigail Remke-Pensacola, FL 7.66

6. Audrey Iglay-Manasquan, NJ 6.93

EAST COAST AIRSHOW CHAMPIONSHIPS

1. Bo Raynor-Wilmington, NC

2. Jude Clark-Sea Girt, NJ

3. Chase Modelski-Juno Beach, FL

EAST COAST COLLEGE CHAMPIONSHIPS

COLLEGE TEAM

1-University of North Florida “A” 115

2. UNC-Wilmington 95

3. Flagler 62

4. University of Central Florida “A” 50

=5. Daytona State 33

University of North Florida “B” 33

7. Florida Institute of Technology 26

8. University of Central Florida “B” 11

COLLEGE MENS

1. Corey Howell-UNF 16.83

2. Shane Burn-UNCW 15.43

3. Conner Lester-UNCW 13.74

4. Patrick Kelly-UNF 8.40

5. RJ Berger-UNF 7.53

6. Parker Sawyer-Flagler 7.53

COLLEGE WOMENS

1. Nikki Viesins-UCF 17.00

2. Piper Austin-UNF 14.26

3. Emily Ruppert-UNF 13.20

4. Jesse Rowan-Flagler 6.63

5. Airlee Pickett-UNCW 5.40

6. Amber Jeckovich-Daytona State 4.53

COLLEGE LONGBOARD

1. Shane Burn-UNCW 15.27

2. Parker Sawyer-Flagler 13.16

3. Jon Jon Raidy-UNF 10.04

4. Patrick Kelly-UNF 8.74

5. Ryan Hoge-UCF 8.03

6. Tyler Crawford-FIT 7.10

EAST COAST HIGH SCHOOL CHAMPIONSHIPS

HIGH SCHOOL TEAMS

1-Cocoa Beach 60

2-Satellite 25

3-Melbourne 21

HIGH SCHOOL MENS

1. Chase Modelski-Cocoa Beach 18.27

2. Christian Mocny-Melbourne 14.60

3. William Hedleston-Cocoa Beach 14.27

4. Jake Hembree-Cocoa Beach 11.00

5. Joey Putnall-Cocoa Beach 9.73

6. Kyle Brainard-Satellite 6.83

HIGH SCHOOL WOMENS

1. Caroline Marks-Cocoa Beach 19.67

2. Madeline Zeuli-Cocoa Beach 11.00

3. Anna Campaigha-Satellite 4.57

4. Sara Nickle-Satellite 1.97

5. Taylor Madden-Melbourne 1.76

HIGH SCHOOL LONGBOARD

1. Austin Hollingshead-Cocoa Beach 12.33

2. Sara Nickle-Satellite 6.66

2017 NSSA EAST COAST CHAMPIONSHIPS PERFORMERS OF THE DAY PRESENTED BY GROM SOCIAL

March 30 – Chase Modelski

March 31 – Bo Raynor

April 1 – Rachel Presti

April 2 – Gabriel Medina

The NSSA East Coast Championships is proud to have support from Body Glove, Sex Wax, and Grom Social. Many thanks to New Smyrna Beach, the lifeguards and the NSSA staff for assisting us in staging a fantastic East Coast Championships!

About NSSA

The National Scholastic Surfing Association (NSSA) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to encourage and assist its members in their interest to learn and develop the fundamentals and skills of surfing competition while competing in structured and quality events. The NSSA promotes the qualities of discipline and competitive excellence while supporting the merits of academic achievement to young surfers. The NSSA strives to provide a fun surfing experience for all of its members.

The NSSA is one of the few national youth sports organizations that require its participants to maintain academic standards in order to compete. Since 1978, the NSSA program philosophy has been that athletics and scholastics go hand in hand. More than 80 NSSA events are run nationwide that culminate with the annual National Championships which is regarded as the highest profile youth surfing event in America.

