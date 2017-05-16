2017 New Jersey State Surfing Championships

For the first time in nearly 30 years, the New Jersey State Surfing Championships were held. Originally known as the New Jersey Open, the contest was created by legendary pioneer and ESA Co-Founder Cecil Lear in the 1960s. It was later run by ESA/CNJ Directors Gary Clayton and Don Tarrant of Belmar surf shop institution Eastern Lines in the late 1980s. After requests in the last few years, the contest staff — Bill Brooks, Scott Goodwin, and Don Tarrant — decided once again to bring the event back to New Jersey, on May 6th-7th at 17th Avenue in Belmar. The hopes were to crown true NJ state champions in Pro as well as Amateur events.

Following a strong low that powered up the coast from the Gulf, Saturday morning dawned to a very sizable although confused south swell. The conditions were very challenging with southerly winds gusty up to 30 mph and very cool conditions. With the marginally dangerous conditions, it was decided to postpone the Amateur divisions until Sunday. Several rounds of the Pro eliminations and Longboard divisions were held, though, with highlights like Sam Hammer’s event-high 9+ score on a thick, bumpy monster. Most of the pros did very well with lots of smackable sections and the occasional cover-up.

Sunday brought completely different conditions: the winds were straight offshore with head-high to overhead surf. With the southerly swell, long makeable rights broke off the 18th Avenue jetty. Some barrels were to be had for those willing to commit, along with lots of spots for vertical maneuvers. Both the amateur as well as the pro competitors caught many great waves and had the opportunities to show off their abilities in great surf. Zack Humphreys won the Pro on the strength of a five-second barrel in which he was completely buried, emerging to destroy the lip with an absolutely vertical slash.

FINAL RESULTS:

PRO OPEN

1. Zach Humphreys, $1,000

2. Sam Hammer, $250

3. Rob Kelly, $200

4. Kyle Tester, $150

BOYS

1. Evan Couval

2. Cole Devaney

3. Zach Mansfield

4. William Grossarth

JUNIOR MENS

1. Jake DeMatteo

2. Logan Kamen

3. Keaton Fortney

4. Curran Iglay

JUNIOR WOMENS

1. Grace Lehman

2. Morgan Iglay

3. Emily Grossarth

4. Audrey Iglay

MENS

1. Cooper Fortney

2. Justin Perry

MASTERS

1. Chris D’Antuono

2. Chris Sibilia

3. Steve Swenson

4. Brian Stephens

LEGENDS

1. Jack Murphy

2. Dean Schoonover

3. Chris Divito

4. Gary Finnegan, Sr.

WOMENS

1. Cassidy McClain

LONGBOARD

1. James Contreras

2. Cole Devaney

3. Paul Kelly

4. Keaton Fortney

