The 2017 ESA Southeast Regionals presented by Long Doggers wrapped up on April 23rd. All three days of competition had onshore winds that created less than ideal surfing conditions but provided consistent waves for the making of an exciting event. Scroll down below the photos (all captioned by ESM Co-Founder Dick “Mez” Meseroll) for video highlights from the event plus full results.

2017 Eastern Surfing Association – Southeast Regionals Recap from Shoots Media on Vimeo.

GoPro Open Shortboard

1. CJ Garren SAFL

2. Rodney Logan NCFL

3. Jonathon Wallhauser CFL

4. Colin Anderson NFL

5. Jason Motes NFL

6. Casey Piester

Reflekt Unsinkable Polarized Mens

1. Colin Anderson NFL

2. Michael Kapica WFL

3. Brett Staska PBFL

4. Michael Morrill PBFL

5. Casey Piester SAFL

6. Mason Burke NFL

Junior Men U18

1. Jonathan Wallhauser CFL

2. Shawn Arthur, Jr. SAFL

3. CJ Garren SAFL

4. Sean O’Neal NFL

5. Joey Putnall CFL

6. Chris Caldwell PBFL

Junior Women U18

1. Sophie Falzone NFL

2. Madeline Zeuli CFL

3. Anna Bloess GA

4. Hanna Waltman NGFL

5. Morgan Morris NCFL

6. Faith Patten PBFL

Boys U16

1. Shawn Arthur, Jr. SAFL

2. Henry Gratten NFL

3. Davis Sebastian CFL

4. Joey Putnall CFL

5. Logan Hofstetter CFL

6. Kai DeLorenzo SAFL

Girls U16

1. Anna Bloess GA

2. Taylor Green NGFL

3. Hannah Waltman NGFL

4. Audrey Presti CFL

5. Jasmine Gailey CFL

6. Morgan Morris NCFL

Boys U14

1. Ben McCarthy NFL

2. Blake Tanner NFL

3. Braeden Kopec NCFL

4. Luke Tanner NFL

5. Solon McLaughlin NFL

6. Gavin Coluccio SAFL

Girls U14

1. Sydney Corbitt PBFL

2. Abbie Yates CFL

3. Sarah Abbott PBFL

4. Audrey Presti CFL

5. Sophia Kalantzis CFL

6. Sara Stotz CFL

Menehune U12

1. Carl Burger SAFL

2. Sterling Makish PBFL

3. Evan Tyson SAFL

4. Kepa Mendia PBFL

5. Braeden Kopec NCFL

6. Corbin Buckley CFL

Womens

1. Haley Watson SAFL

2. Jade Beasley FCFL

3. Taylor Richard CFL

Masters

1. Eric Benton CFL

2. Chris Burdine PBFL

3. Leonardo Merchan PBFL

4. Lindino Benedett GA

5. Donald Hopper SAFL

6. Brian Fisher WFL

Ladies

1. Lisa Tanner NCFL

2. Alycya Simmons CFL

Senior Men

1. Rodney Logan NCFL

2. Jason Motes NFL

3. CJ Ilano NFL

4. Daryl Martineau NFL

5. Darlon Lopez PBFL

6. Sean Sabastian CFL

Legends

1. Jay Smith NCFL

2. Dave Hoag PBFL

3. Mike Cunningham NFL

4. Lynn Harrington NCFL

5. Phillip Harris PBFL

6. Rob Persan

Grand Legends

1. Bruce Burnstin

2. Steve Moldenhauer CFL

3. Larry Holmes CFL

4. Alex Arnold NFL

5. Doug Marsh NCFL

6. Charlie Quick SAFL

Menehune Longboard

1. Sara Stotz CFL

2. Ava Drusch CFL

3. Trelan McLaughlin NFL

4. Jessica Wallhauser CFL

5. Alex Dubois GA

Jr. Men Longboard

1. Ryan Conklin SAFL

2. Jonathon Wallhauser CFL

3. Nicholas Ferry NCFL

4. Gavin Silver NCFL

5. Zac Mignot NGFL

6. Spencer Fenton PBFL

Jr. Women Longboard

1. Georgia Cook GA

2. Anna Bloess GA

3. Jasmine Gailey CFL

4. Madoy Franz SAFL

5. Fiona Sargente CFL

6. Brook Davis

Mens Longboard

1. Brett Staska PBFL

2. Bubba Tyson SAFL

3. Leonardo Merchan GA

Masters Longboard

1. David Montgomery FCFL

2. Jason Motes NFL

3. Rodney Logan NCFL

4. Joshua Kistler NFL

5. Dean Holley PBFL

6. Daryl Martineau NFL

Legends Longboard

1. Steve Moldenhauer CFL

2. Phillip Harris PBFL

3. William Austin CFL

4. Eddy Clement NCFL

5. Charlie Quick SAFL

6. Doug Marsh NCFL

Open SUP

1. Tom O’Brien

2. Jake Williams NGFL

3. William Austin CFL

Menehune Bodyboard

1. Alex Dubois GA

2. Emily Clement NCFL

3. Carson Mosley GA

Iron Man

Rodney Logan NCFL

Youth Iron Man

Jonathon Wallhauser CFL

Youth Iron Woman

Anna Bloess GA

Hot Wave

Shawn Arthur 9

