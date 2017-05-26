All photos and captions by Dick “Mez”Meseroll — The Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) held its 2017 Northeast Regionals this past weekend in Belmar, New Jersey on 16th Avenue, across from Eastern Lines Surf Shop. This was the ESA’s third and final regional event that qualifies the participating competitors for The Easterns® Surfing Championships that will be held in Nags Head, North Carolina, on September 17-23 at Jennette’s Pier, as well as the USA Championships being held next month in California.

The weekend began with sunny, hot, summer-like air temps on Friday with clean waist-high peelers for the adult divisions. Saturday saw a thirty-degree drop in temps, clouds, onshore winds, and bouts of rain for the start of the youth divisions. This provided a building windswell throughout the day that gave competitors some fun waves going into the finals on Sunday.

Joe Grottola, the ESA’s Northeast Regional Director, was not only overseeing the event but was a competitor as well, claiming top spots in both Legends Shortboard and Longboard divisions. East Coast legend Peter Pan won the Iron Man Award for his final placings in Grand Legends, Legends Longboard, SUP, and Open Bodyboard divisions. Jonathon Cahn won the Unsinkable Polarized Men’s Division, and Becca Speak took the Women’s Division in her very first regional event.

Kyle Tester, a New Jersey native, former ESA All-Star, and surfer for Rip Curl, claimed the Youth Iron Man Award for his win in GoPro Open Shortboard and 2nd-place finishes in Junior Men’s U18 and Boys U16 divisions. Tester won a brand-new GoPro Hero 5 for his efforts, adding, “It is always exciting to get to surf a contest in your home state with great people — no matter where the search takes you, there’s no place like home.” ESA All-Star and Belmar local Logan Kamen battled with Tester to win the Boys U16, and took 2nd in the GoPro Open and 5th in the Junior Men U18 divisions.

Maine’s Maddie Ryan took home the Iron Woman Award for her wins in the the Junior Women’s U18 and Junior Women’s Longboard divisions. Ryan also claimed 2nd-place in Girls U16 and enjoyed the ESA’s event that’s not just all about competing. “I really enjoy participating in the ESA’s Northeast Regionals because it is more than just a competitive event,” Ryan said. “I have the chance to see friends from my district as well as other ESA local districts that I may not see often.”

New Hampshire surfer and ESA All-Star Kainalu Nichols won the event’s Hot Wave Award for a 9.0 score during his Junior Men’s Longboard heat on Saturday. Nichols placed 3rd in that division, 1st in Junior Men’s U18, and 4th in the GoPro Open. Nichols said, “I have never won a regional event before, so this feels awesome! My surfing has been improving every day, and I am excited to surf at Easterns® in September.”

Two Junior All-Stars made it to the finals of the Menehune U12 division, in which New York’s Chase Lieder won 1st-place. CJ Mangio and Tucker Collins came in 2nd and 3rd, respectively. The ESA is extremely proud of its All-Star team members throughout the East Coast. Finalists in all adult and youth divisions received ESA 50th commemorative awards printed by Plak That Printing Co. with photos of waves from the Northeast region provided by Ralph Fatello. The photo for the special awards was provided by ESM co-founder Richard “Mez” Meseroll, who was the event’s official photographer.

Adult division winners walked away with new OluKai footwear, and the Men’s finalists received sunglasses from Unsinkable Polarized. Sharkbanz, Phunky Apparel, Chums, and Surfco Hawaii offered prizes for the finalists as well, while Sticky Bumps provided surf wax for all the competitors throughout the event.

Final results and daily recap videos by Shoots-Media are embedded below the gallery and posted on the event’s webpage, ESA’s social media pages: Facebook – Eastern Surfing Association and Instagram – @surfesa.

Eastern Surfing Association 2017 Northeast Regionals – Day 1 from Shoots Media on Vimeo.

Eastern Surfing Association 2017 Northeast Regional – Day 2 from Shoots Media on Vimeo.

Eastern Surfing Association 2017 Northeast Regionals – Day 3 from Shoots Media on Vimeo.

The ESA, which is celebrating its 50th year in 2017, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit amateur athletic organization dedicated to the sport of amateur surfing. The organization promotes amateur competition for surfers of all ages and abilities, and is dedicated to the establishment and preservation of free access to a clean shoreline and ocean environment.

“Unsinkable Polarized” Mens (18-29)

1st Jonathon Cahn NY

2nd Brian Farrell CNJ

3rd Jamie Kelly SNE

4th Louis Papa SNJ

5th John Alburger SNJ

6th Matt Roselli SNE

Masters (30-39)

1st Aurelion Bouch-Pillon SNE

2nd Chris Herbert SNE

Senior Men (40-49)

1st Jack Murphy CNJ

2nd Brian Bourgeois SNJ

3rd Kevin Roy SNE

4th Yuhiko Sato NY

5th Kevin Brennan NY

6th George Stella NY

Legends (50 & Over)

1st Joe Grottola SNJ

2nd Lenny Nichols NNE

3rd Tim Finnegan NY

4th Paul Pallitto SNJ

Grand Legends (60 & Over, M/F)

1st Ed Fawess NY

2nd Peter Pan SNE

3rd Gary Finnegan CNJ

4th Tom Leonik SNJ

5th Danny Cahon NY

6th Tim Cominos NY

Women (18-34)

1st Becca Speak NNE

2nd Rachel Nessuno SNJ

3rd Kara Borzillo SNJ

Ladies (35 & Over)

1st Lisa Roselli SNJ

2nd Kim Romagnesi NY

3rd Lorraine Costa SNJ

4th Jennifer Grottola SNJ

5th Joanie Sapienza CNJ

Mens Longboard (18-34)

1st Jonathon Cahn NY

2nd Jamie Kelley SNE

3rd John Alburger SNJ

4th Louis Papa SNJ

Masters Longboard (35-49)

1st Gerry Matthews

2nd Chris Lisi SNJ

3rd Kevin Brennan NY

4th Kevin Roy SNE

5th Chris Herbert SNE

Legends Longboard (50 & Over)

1st Joe Grottola SNJ

2nd Lenny Nichols NNE

3rd Edward Fawess NY

4th Tom Leonik SNJ

5th Peter Pan SNE

6th Tim Finnegan NY

Womens Longboard (18-34)

1st Rachel Nessuno SNJ

2nd Kara Borzillo SNJ

Ladies Longboard (35 & Over)

1st Kim Romagnesi NY

2nd Lisa Roselli SNJ

3rd Lorraine Costa SNJ

4th Jennifer Grottola SNJ

5th Joanie Sapienza CNJ

6th Chris Holub NY

Junior Men U18

1st Kainalu Nichols NNE

2nd Kyle Tester SNJ

3rd Kyle Caracciolo NY

4th Jake Hendee SNJ

5th Logan Kamen CNJ

6th Drew Caracciolo NY

Junior Women U18

1st Maddie Ryan NNE

2nd Morgan Iglay CNJ

3rd Emily Grossarth CNJ

4th Erin Eisner CNJ

5th Sway Dolan CNJ

6th Cali Pierce CNJ

Boys U16

1st Logan Kamen CNJ

2nd Kyle Tester SNJ

3rd Jake Dematto CNJ

4th Jack Richards NY

5th Owen O’Donnell NY

6th Stephen Zakruff SNJ

Girls U16

1st Morgan Iglay NY

2nd Maddie Ryan NNE

3rd Brynn Bowmon SNJ

4th Emily Gossarth CNJ

5th Lily Gartner SNE

6th Erin Eisner CNJ

Boys U14

1st CJ Mangio NY

2nd Cole Deveny SNJ

3rd Chase Lieder NY

4th Will Grossarth CNJ

5th Tucker Collins SNJ

6th William Bumbernick SNJ

Menehune Bodyboard

1st Ronan Oberlander NY

2nd CJ Fay NY

Girls U14

1st Audrey Iglay CNJ

2nd Shania Wetham NY

3rd Avery Peacock NNE

4th Sophia Martino SNE

5th Page Hedde SNE

6th Zoe Bourgeois SNJ

Menehune U12

1st Chase Lieder NY

2nd CJ Mangio NY

3rd Tucker Collins SNJ

4th Aaron Gershkovick NY

5th Charlie Weimer NY

6th Cory Levy SNJ

Jr. Men Longboard (17 & under)

1st Jack Hendee SNJ

2nd Jake DeMatteo CNJ

3rd Kainalu Nichols NNE

4th Chase Deegan SNJ

5th Keaton Fortney CNJ

6th Nicholas Hutchins NNE

Jr. Women Longboard (17 & under)

1st Maddie Ryan NNE

2nd Morgan Iglay CNJ

3rd Lily Gartner SNE

4th McKenna Matthews CNJ

5th Erin Eisner CNJ

6th Kailani Mergen NY

Menehune Longboard (13 & under, M/F)

1st Miller Brennan NY

2nd Quinn Battagliese NNE

3rd Chase Lieder NY

4th Charlie Weimar NY

5th Noah Gartner SNE

6th Ryken Kutner NY

Open Bodyboard (all ages, M/F)

1st Pat Redman SNE

2nd Peter Pan SNE

“Go Pro” Open Shortboard

1st Kyle Tester SNJ

2nd Logan Kamen CNJ

3rd Keaton Fortney CNJ

4th Kainalu Nichols NNE

5th Jake DeMatto CNJ

6th Stephen Zakruff SNJ

Open SUP (all ages, M/F)

1st Sammy Wertheim NY

2nd Peter Pan SNE

3rd Chris Holub NY

4th Jake Wertheim NY

5th Ally Wertheim NY

6th Joanie Sapienza CNJ

Iron Man – Peter Pan SNE

Youth Iron Man – Kyle Tester SNJ

Youth Iron Woman – Maddie Ryan NNE

Hot Wave – Kainalu Nichols NNE (9.0)

