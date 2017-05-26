All photos and captions by Dick “Mez”Meseroll — The Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) held its 2017 Northeast Regionals this past weekend in Belmar, New Jersey on 16th Avenue, across from Eastern Lines Surf Shop. This was the ESA’s third and final regional event that qualifies the participating competitors for The Easterns® Surfing Championships that will be held in Nags Head, North Carolina, on September 17-23 at Jennette’s Pier, as well as the USA Championships being held next month in California.
The weekend began with sunny, hot, summer-like air temps on Friday with clean waist-high peelers for the adult divisions. Saturday saw a thirty-degree drop in temps, clouds, onshore winds, and bouts of rain for the start of the youth divisions. This provided a building windswell throughout the day that gave competitors some fun waves going into the finals on Sunday.
Joe Grottola, the ESA’s Northeast Regional Director, was not only overseeing the event but was a competitor as well, claiming top spots in both Legends Shortboard and Longboard divisions. East Coast legend Peter Pan won the Iron Man Award for his final placings in Grand Legends, Legends Longboard, SUP, and Open Bodyboard divisions. Jonathon Cahn won the Unsinkable Polarized Men’s Division, and Becca Speak took the Women’s Division in her very first regional event.
Kyle Tester, a New Jersey native, former ESA All-Star, and surfer for Rip Curl, claimed the Youth Iron Man Award for his win in GoPro Open Shortboard and 2nd-place finishes in Junior Men’s U18 and Boys U16 divisions. Tester won a brand-new GoPro Hero 5 for his efforts, adding, “It is always exciting to get to surf a contest in your home state with great people — no matter where the search takes you, there’s no place like home.” ESA All-Star and Belmar local Logan Kamen battled with Tester to win the Boys U16, and took 2nd in the GoPro Open and 5th in the Junior Men U18 divisions.
Maine’s Maddie Ryan took home the Iron Woman Award for her wins in the the Junior Women’s U18 and Junior Women’s Longboard divisions. Ryan also claimed 2nd-place in Girls U16 and enjoyed the ESA’s event that’s not just all about competing. “I really enjoy participating in the ESA’s Northeast Regionals because it is more than just a competitive event,” Ryan said. “I have the chance to see friends from my district as well as other ESA local districts that I may not see often.”
New Hampshire surfer and ESA All-Star Kainalu Nichols won the event’s Hot Wave Award for a 9.0 score during his Junior Men’s Longboard heat on Saturday. Nichols placed 3rd in that division, 1st in Junior Men’s U18, and 4th in the GoPro Open. Nichols said, “I have never won a regional event before, so this feels awesome! My surfing has been improving every day, and I am excited to surf at Easterns® in September.”
Two Junior All-Stars made it to the finals of the Menehune U12 division, in which New York’s Chase Lieder won 1st-place. CJ Mangio and Tucker Collins came in 2nd and 3rd, respectively. The ESA is extremely proud of its All-Star team members throughout the East Coast. Finalists in all adult and youth divisions received ESA 50th commemorative awards printed by Plak That Printing Co. with photos of waves from the Northeast region provided by Ralph Fatello. The photo for the special awards was provided by ESM co-founder Richard “Mez” Meseroll, who was the event’s official photographer.
Adult division winners walked away with new OluKai footwear, and the Men’s finalists received sunglasses from Unsinkable Polarized. Sharkbanz, Phunky Apparel, Chums, and Surfco Hawaii offered prizes for the finalists as well, while Sticky Bumps provided surf wax for all the competitors throughout the event.
Final results and daily recap videos by Shoots-Media are embedded below the gallery and posted on the event’s webpage, ESA’s social media pages: Facebook – Eastern Surfing Association and Instagram – @surfesa.
Eastern Surfing Association 2017 Northeast Regionals – Day 1 from Shoots Media on Vimeo.
Eastern Surfing Association 2017 Northeast Regional – Day 2 from Shoots Media on Vimeo.
Eastern Surfing Association 2017 Northeast Regionals – Day 3 from Shoots Media on Vimeo.
The ESA, which is celebrating its 50th year in 2017, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit amateur athletic organization dedicated to the sport of amateur surfing. The organization promotes amateur competition for surfers of all ages and abilities, and is dedicated to the establishment and preservation of free access to a clean shoreline and ocean environment.
