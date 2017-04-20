All words and photos by Tom Dugan — This was the 53rd year that Cocoa Beach hosted a surf contest over the Easter weekend. If you Googled “Easter Surf Fest,” an article from local newspaper Florida Today stated there would be no event this year, with longtime event organizer John Griffin explaining that the costs had gotten too high and the City of Cocoa Beach was not backing the event. So in stepped locals Crystal Cooper of Salty Sweet and Craig Harriman of The Beachside Resident with a new name, the Easter Pro-Am, $6,000 big ones for the pros to split, and nine surfing divisions total.

New people, smaller divisions, and a tightly run contest with three- to four-foot choppy surf for the two-day event ended with all things good. Organizers kept the dog surfing division that was won for the second year in arrow by Surfing Pig, a three-legged dog and crowd favorite. The amateur surfing was contested by Central Florida’s best, but it was the Pro events that really had the spectators on their feet.

The four pro divisions — Men’s and Women’s Pro Longboard and Men’s and Women’s Pro Shortboard — were a hot ticket with some great surfing in very challenging conditions. Winds stayed above the 10-mile-an-hour range with Saturday’s gusts clocking in at at 18 MPH, so it was a bit choppy to say the least. But everyone did their best, divisions were won (full results below), and cash was handed out. Kudos need to go out to Crystal and Craig for keeping the tradition alive — the surf world looks ahead for more years to come of the Easter Pro-Am.

FINAL RESULTS OF THE 2017 EASTER PRO-AM:

MENS PRO SHORTBOARD

1. Nick Alexander, $400

2. Tommy Coleman, $300

3. Tommy O’Brien, $200

4. Mason Sapp, $100

WOMENS PRO SHORTBOARD

1. Zoe Benedetto, $400

2. Maddy Malizia, $300

3. Lauren McLean, $200

4. Eva Porter, $100

MENS PRO LONGBOARD

1. Steve McLean, $800

2. Patrick Nichols, $600

3. Saxon Wilson, $400

4. Ryan Conklin, $200

WOMENS PRO LONGBOARD

1. Jazmine Dean, $800

2. Maddy Malizia, $600

3. Jasmine Gailey, $400

4. Erica Peek, $200

12 & UNDER PUSH-IN

1. Katie Coleman

2. Emily Coluccio

3. Silas Miller

4. Ella Kalantzis

5. Gwen Freeman

6. Kollin Boyett

12 & UNDER BOYS SHORTBOARD

1. Gavin Collucio

2. Logan Collucio

3. Dylan Seaman

4. Tanner Corbitt

5. Aiden Adams

6. Kyler Coe

12 & UNDER GIRLS SHORTBOARD

1. Abbie Yates

2. Emma Binder

3. Maddie Franz

4. Bree Smith

5. Gracie Brydges

6. Sophia Kalantzis

12 & UNDER GIRLS LONGBOARD

1. Maddie Franz

2. Bree Smith

3. Marley Reid

4. Caroline Noack

5. McKenna Reid

13-18 JUNIOR MENS SHORTBOARD

1. William Hedleston

2. Sebastian Nicolini

3. Gavin Seaman

4. Willard Tomlinson

5. Tanner Corbitt

6. Chase Hankins

13-18 JUINOR WOMENS SHORTBOARD

1. Sarah Stotz

2. Morgan Morris

3. Amber Olsen

4. Makaya McCutcheon

5. Kaleigh Black

6. Jasmine Almeda

13-18 JUNIOR WOMENS LONGBOARD

1. Brooke Davis

2. Makaya McCutchen

3. Jasmine Almeda

4. Sarah Stotz

5. Sage Parish

6. Caroline Krueger

19-39 LADIES SHORTBOARD

1. Kialani McCutcheon

2. Nicole Williams

19-39 LADIES LONGBOARD

1. Kialani McCutcheon

40 & UP GODDESS LONGBOARD

1. Christine Kyba

19-39 MENS SHORTBOARD

1. Miles Jacovitz

2. Brent Newell

3. Kyle Blanchard

4. Joshua Miller

19-39 MENS LONGBOARD

1. Brent Newell

40 & UP MENS SHORTBOARD

1. Kent Compayre

2. Barry Pasonski

3. Tim Davis

4. Greg Byler

5. Robert Trantham

40 & UP SENIOR MENS LONGBOARD

1. Jimmy Walker

2. Robert Trantham

3. Jeremy Stellhorn

4. David Booko

5. Sandy Beach

6. Daniel Coe

