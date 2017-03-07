The opening shots of the 2nd Annual Cold War Surf Contest were fired this weekend, when team captains Andrew Gesler and Sam Hammer gathered to select their respective squads (check the full rosters below the video, which was filmed and edited by Russell Roe). In Andrew’s words, “Last year, the Cold War was won with an army, and I got some sick soldiers today. Team Gesler, can’t wait to make Hammer cry again.” Sam’s response? “Team’s good. Damn good. I feel pretty confident. I respect Gesler and his choices — and his loud-ass mouth. But he’s done.” Stay tuned for more from the coming 2017 Cold War battle royale…
TEAM GESLER:
Andrew Gesler
Rob Kelly
Mike Gleason
Cam Richards
Travis Beckmann
Conor Willem
Randy Townsend
Ben McBrien
Clay Pollioni
Brendan Tighe
TEAM HAMMER:
Sam Hammer
Balaram Stack
Brett Barley
Ben Bourgeois
Pat Schmidt
Pete Mendia
Vince Boulanger
Zack Humpreys
Leif Engstrom
Tommy Ihnken
