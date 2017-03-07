2017 Cold War Surf Team Selection

March 7, 2017 • East Coast Contests

The opening shots of the 2nd Annual Cold War Surf Contest were fired this weekend, when team captains Andrew Gesler and Sam Hammer gathered to select their respective squads (check the full rosters below the video, which was filmed and edited by  Russell Roe). In Andrew’s words, “Last year, the Cold War was won with an army, and I got some sick soldiers today. Team Gesler, can’t wait to make Hammer cry again.” Sam’s response? “Team’s good. Damn good. I feel pretty confident. I respect Gesler and his choices — and his loud-ass mouth. But he’s done.” Stay tuned for more from the coming 2017 Cold War battle royale…

TEAM GESLER:

Andrew Gesler

Rob Kelly

Mike Gleason

Cam Richards

Travis Beckmann

Conor Willem

Randy Townsend

Ben McBrien

Clay Pollioni

Brendan Tighe

TEAM HAMMER:

Sam Hammer

Balaram Stack

Brett Barley

Ben Bourgeois

Pat Schmidt

Pete Mendia

Vince Boulanger

Zack Humpreys

Leif Engstrom

Tommy Ihnken

