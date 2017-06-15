Written by Peter Pan — Historic Nantasket Beach was the site of the 18th annual New England Longboard Classic Surfing Championships, held this past weekend. Surfers from all over New England made the trip to this popular surfing beach, located just south of Boston Harbor, and were greeted with perfect 2-3 foot, glassy surf. “Considering the record hot weather and heavy traffic, we got a great turnout,” said ESA Massachusetts Competition Director, Chick Frodigh. “We were fortunate to have had a ridable swell right through high tide.”

As expected in any East Coast surfing contest, regardless of the conditions, it was the veteran ESA surfers who stole the show, and the most evident was Jamie Kelley, who grew up riding the Nantasket waves. Kelley, who is the #1 ranked Men’s competitor in New England, excelled in all three events he surfed in. He won a hotly contested Open SUP Final, nailing two nice backside sections. Kelley then pulled off clean “off the lips” to take the Open Bodyboard Final. He styled to a 3rd place in the Men’s 19-29 Longboard Final. “I was stoked to have gotten the right waves that had some sections to work through,” Kelley said. “The waves just seemed to come to me in every heat.” For this effort, he was awarded the “Outstanding Surfer” of the event.

Some of the best waves came through in Men’s 40-49 Final, and Andrew Marsden was there for everyone, as he easily won the event. Tim O’Shea edged out Phil Jeusseme with a spinner to take the Men’s 50-59 title. Peter Pan found two lefts to top the Men’s 60-69 Final. Charlie Frodigh nose rode through two sections on one wave, to win the Men’s 19-29 Final. Cade Marsden won the Boy’s title, while 70-year old Branch Lane took the 70-Plus category.

There were some close heats in the female divisions. The toughest contest was the Women’s 40-49 age group, which featured some great ESA surfers. Sue Glidden topped the heat, edging out local Nancy Hastings. Katie Ryan won the Women’s 30-39 Final, and then watched her daughter Isabella, win the Girl’s Under 12 crown. Former ESA Regional Champion, 80-year old Kitty Pechet paddled out and styled her way to a win in the Women’s 70 Plus Final. The Junior Women’s Final showcased some new up and coming talent, as Grace Penna edged out Katie Frodigh with a nice right hander nose ride.

Competitors were treated to an after-contest party at Daddy’s Beach Club with live music and free pizza after the event. The Dave Foley Band provided the music, and everyone was treated to flatbread pizza. The next ESA contest will take place at 2nd Beach on July 8th. For more information, surfers can go the South New England District Facebook Page or on our website, www.surfesa.org.

Final Results of the 18th Annual New England Longboard Classic, held in 1-3 foot surf at Nantasket Beach, Massachusetts on June 11, 2017. (top three only)

Boys (12 and under)

1.Cade Marsden

2.Kaleb O’Kane

Girls (12 and under)

1.Isabella Milkosky

2.Jackie Milkosky

Junior Men(13-18 years)

1.Nick Jussaume

2.Logan McClennen

Junior Women(13-18 years)

1.Grace Penna

2.Katie Frodigh

3.Madison King

Men(19-29 years)

1.Charlie Frodigh

2.Eddie Traniello

3.Jamie Kelley

Women(19-29 years)

1.Jessica Kenny

2.Alycia Davies

Masters(30-39 years)

1.Naoto Ohashi

2.Marky Lessard

3.Tyler Lagasse

Women(30-39 years)

1.Katie Ryan

2.Denise Lamb

Senior Men(40-49 years)

1.Andrew Marsden

2.Paul Key

3.Seth McClennen

Senior Women(40-70 years)

1.Sue Glidden

2.Nancy Hasting

3.Gail Kotowski

Grand Masters(50-59 years)

1.Tim O’Shea

2.Phil Jussaume

3.Ken Merrill

Legends( 60-69 years)

1.Peter Pan

2.Hal Stokes

Grand Legends( 70 years and over)

1.Branch Lane

Grand Women Legends (80 years and over)

1.Kitty Pechet

Men’s Open SUP

1.Jamie Kelley

2.Peter Pan

3.Branch Lane

Women’s Open SUP

1.Kerry King

2.Gail Kotowski

3.Theresa Kenny

Open Bodyboard

1.Jamie Kelley

2.Gabriel Cattani

3.Jesse Coute

Tags: massachusetts, new england longboard classic