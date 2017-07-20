14th Annual Chip Miller Surf Fest on July 28th-29th in Ocean City, NJ

OCEAN CITY, NJ – After more than a dozen years with hosting the Surf Fest event, the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation (CMAF), is proud to continue this “must attend” surfing event but it would not be the same if we didn’t add something new! This year the Chip Miller Inaugural 80’s Skate Fest will be held at the OC, NJ Skate Park on Saturday following the Surf Fest and after-party/Slide for Amyloidosis events. Nick Bricker, the CMAF event manager, notes that “we [CMAF] are excited to add the all-new Chip Miller 80’s Skate Fest at the OC, NJ Skate Park and we’re thrilled about the Slide for Amyloidosis being held at the OC Waterpark.”

This event has become a staple within the Ocean City, NJ surfing arena and we’re thrilled to continue and expand upon the fun! This year it’s going to be much more than just a surfing competition. Shortly following the Surf Fest, for those that surf and don’t surf, the 2nd Annual Chip Miller Slide for Amyloidosis will be held at the Ocean City, NJ Water Slide. This family friendly event was extremely well received by all last year; we’re looking forward to continuing this great event. You can expect to have a blast on the waterslides with your family and friends, have a chance to win incredible raffle items and enjoy some amazing food which we dub as a “Taste of Ocean City”. Red’s Jersey Mex, Sandwich Bar, Boyar’s, Hanks Sauce and Hula Grill will provide the tasty cuisine that will be enjoyed by those that attend.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2017, CMAF will push all efforts to improve the Surf Fest with a few new aspects. If you are interested in registering for this event, please be sure to do so at ChipMiller.org, register early we fill up the heats and it is first come first serve. No on-beach registration will be available. You can also register for the Slide for Amyloidosis event held at the OC Waterpark on our website too, please come out and join us for a great time and help an incredible cause!

Event highlights:

• Heart of Surfing with Billabong & local pro surfers taking Autistic & Special Needs kids surfing.

• Parent/Child team surfing.

• The Surf Fest after party will be held at 6:00 p.m. at The Ocean City Waterpark on the boardwalk. After party includes: Dinner, refreshments, beverages, live entertainment, a silent auction, and raffle.

• Slide Fest will feature live music by local standouts “The Bastard Sons of Captain Mey”

• Slide Fest will feature a “Taste of OC” great food from the local community

• Skate Fest will features 80’s Skateboarding & Music Legend Chuck Treece.

The Surf Fest and Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation (www.chipmiller.org) were created in memory of Chip Miller in 2004. Just a few short months after Chip was diagnosed with Amyloidosis, the world lost an incredibly special person. In his memory, Chip Miller’s family and friends founded the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation to empower people with the knowledge and understanding of Amyloidosis — for earlier detection, ensuring a better quality of life for those afflicted with the disease, and to help science find the cure.

Lance Miller, Chip’s son who carries on his father’s legacy, highlights the event by saying, “The Annual Surf Fest is always an event that I truly enjoy year in and year out. Not only is this event for an incredible cause that’s near and dear to my heart, but the event has become a true reunion of friends, family members and supporters. With the addition of the Slide for Amyloidosis and now the Skate Fest we see this event becoming a must attend for anyone looking to have a good time along with helping a wonderful cause.”

Lance Miller continues, “My family and I are incredibly grateful for all the hometown support that the City of Ocean City provides us each year. The 2017 event this year is certain to be bigger and better…we’re hopeful to capture a new audience as we work start an all-new Skate Fest segment to our line of events.”

Information about the Chip Miller Charitable Foundation is available to consumers via the Internet at: www.ChipMiller.org

What Everyone Should Know

Amyloidosis occurs when enough abnormal protein, called amyloid, builds up in one or more organs to cause a malfunction. As an abnormal protein, amyloid originates in bone marrow. The heart, kidneys, nervous system and gastrointestinal tract are most often affected by the disease.

Signs and symptoms of amyloidosis depend on the organs affected. The wide range of symptoms makes it difficult to diagnose. For more information about amyloidosis – including signs/symptoms — visit the Chip Miller Charitable Foundation website http:// chipmiller.org/about_amyloid.php.

The mission of the Chip Miller Charitable Foundation is to empower people with the knowledge and understanding of amyloidosis for earlier detection, ensuring a better quality of life for those afflicted with the disease and to help science find the cures. To learn more about amyloidosis and to make a donation to the Chip Miller Charitable Foundation, visit our site at www.ChipMiller.org.

For more information about the Foundation, to make donations or purchase pins, please call or visit our Web site (www.ChipMiller.org).

