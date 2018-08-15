Daniel Glenn Makes it 2 x’s In A Row At Daytona Beach Pro-Am + Bonus Photo Gallery!

Photos, story and captions by Tom Dugan, please scroll down for bonus gallery:

On August 3rd to the 5th Shea Lopez and Charlie Dangi of Inlet Events held their second Daytona Beach Week Pro / Am. In an almost exact repeat of their first event held the same weekend in 2017 they were greeted with 2 to 4 ft surf and almost no wind for the three days allotted to run the event. The first day highlights included a tow-at event that was a crowd pleaser as the swell started to arrive giving each surfer plenty of ramps for boosting.

Saturday saw a clean swell for the Pro / Am event with excellent surfing throughout the day.The Pro Event ran all day from 9 a.m. until around 7 p.m. when the trophies were given out on the roof top bar. Pro surfers in attendance but not making it thru to the finals included: Aaron Cormican, Jessie Heilman, Corey Howell, and Matt Glenn to name a few. The surfing was at an all time high with Daniel Glenn who was the winner of the first event held in 2017 coming out on top again. Daniel took home $1500.00 and a new Flaunt electric bicycle valued at over $2000.00.The third and final day saw the Pro Jr’s and Women’s Pro that were won by Ethan Harrison and Zoe Benedetto respectively.

The event is unique in that it’s held ON the Daytona Pier giving the spectators a front and center view of the surfing. This is a fun event geared towards family and is looking to grow each year. Shea Lopez told Easternsurf.com : “Thank you to all the surfers and families that helped to make the 2nd Annual Daytona Beach Week run smoothly. Watching all that gathered enjoying a fun weekend at the Main Street Pier as a fine collection of the best surfers in the region assembled to compete for cash, prizes, and bragging rights was exactly what Inlet Events and I had intended for when we pulled the community together in support of the first professional surfing event at the pier in 25 years. We are already planning more and new ways to have the 3rd annual event be bigger and better than the last two years with full support from the city and community. And if all goes well in the next few months we are planning an expansion of the series to include more events and more regions in 2019.” -Tom Dugan –

Men’s Pro Final Results :

1-Daniel Glenn

2-Chase Modelski

3-Cobie Gittner

4-Robbie McCormick