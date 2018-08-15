Daniel Glenn Makes it 2 x’s In A Row At Daytona Beach Pro-Am + Bonus Photo Gallery!

August 15, 2018 •
Big News !, Competition, East Coast Contests
Photos, story and captions by Tom Dugan, please scroll down for bonus gallery:
On August 3rd to the 5th Shea Lopez and Charlie Dangi of Inlet Events held their second Daytona Beach Week Pro / Am. In an almost exact repeat of their first event held the same weekend in 2017 they were greeted with 2 to 4 ft surf and almost no wind for the three days allotted to run the event. The first day highlights included a tow-at event that was a crowd pleaser as the swell started to arrive giving each surfer plenty of ramps for boosting.
Daytona Beach Pier: clear skies, warm water, glassy waves, and great surfing. A perfect way to spend a weekend. Photo: Dugan
Saturday saw a clean swell for the Pro / Am event with excellent surfing throughout the day.The Pro Event ran all day from 9 a.m. until around 7 p.m. when the trophies were given out on the roof top bar. Pro surfers in attendance but not making it thru to the finals included: Aaron Cormican, Jessie Heilman, Corey Howell, and Matt Glenn to name a few. The surfing was at an all time high with Daniel Glenn who was the winner of the first event held in 2017 coming out on top again. Daniel took home $1500.00 and a new Flaunt electric bicycle valued at over $2000.00.The third and final day saw the Pro Jr’s and Women’s Pro that were won by Ethan Harrison and Zoe Benedetto respectively.
Surfing fast and on rail gave Daniel Glenn the win for the second year in a row. Photo: Dugan
The event is unique in that it’s held ON the Daytona Pier giving the spectators a front and center view of the surfing. This is a fun event geared towards family and is looking to grow each year. Shea Lopez told Easternsurf.com : “Thank you to all the surfers and families that helped to make the 2nd Annual Daytona Beach Week run smoothly. Watching all that gathered enjoying a fun weekend at the Main Street Pier as a fine collection of the best surfers in the region assembled to compete for cash, prizes, and bragging rights was exactly what Inlet Events and I had intended for when we pulled the community together in support of the first professional surfing event at the pier in 25 years. We are already planning more and new ways to have the 3rd annual event be bigger and better than the last two years with full support from the city and community. And if all goes well in the next few months we are planning an expansion of the series to include more events and more regions in 2019.” -Tom Dugan –
Daytona Beach Week 2018 Women’s Pro winner Zoe Benedetto. Photo: Dugan
Men’s Pro Final Results :
1-Daniel Glenn
2-Chase Modelski
3-Cobie Gittner
4-Robbie McCormick
Shea invited a few friends to have some fun over the weekend at the beach. Chase Modelski heading out for a free surf. Photo: Dugan
Shea putting a soft top thru the paces. Even the organizer needs to get wet once in awhile. Photo: Dugan
Saturday saw a few good sets with a bit of size for the event. Matt Glenn getting a clean one. Photo: Dugan
Styling tail slide by up and coming grom Evan Tyson. This is the type of talent Shea is looking to expose. Keep an eye out for more from Evan as this kid is on fire. Photo: Dugan
Front and center seating on the pier. Photo: Dugan
Rick Mellon put on a fine performance snapping one close to the pier under the eyes of the judges just above Photo: Dugan
Sun Bum threw a fun soft surfboard event to all takers. Ethan Harbinson sliding into first place. Photo: Dugan
The Daytona Beach Week venue at the pier. Photo: Dugan
With the high tide, the action was right under the pier and very exciting to watch. Logan Hayes about to make his closing move. Photo: Dugan
Family and fun was also what the weekend was about so Shea Lopez’s daughter Violet was right at home in the warm surf. Not sure what the genetic dynamics are at play here but, in three generations of the Lopez family, it sure is interesting that Dad Pete, brothers Shea, Corey, Matt, and now Violet are ALL goofy-foot’s. Photo: Dugan
Shea and Violet sharing a father-daughter moment out in the surf. Photo: Dugan
This guy has been dropping photos and videos from his travels but made it back home to mix it up with the boys at Daytona Beach Week. Dustin Richardson Photo: Dugan
Michel Flores heading out while the judges do their thing. Photo: Dugan
Robbie McCormick on his way to a 4th place finish. Photo: Dugan
Riding a vintage Al Merrick board, Matty Zaccaria put the obviously still viable shape thru it’s paces. Nice lip bash near the pier. Photo: Dugan
Cobbie Gitner, Daniel Glenn, and Shea Lopez at the beach marshalls tent getting their sunscreen on before their time to surf. Photo: Dugan
Shea Lopez and kids painting on the Community Mural. Inlet Events is working to add more venues and activities for 2019 to make it even more fun for spectators and contestants. Photo: Dugan
A very stoked Daytona local getting his contest souvenir- a photo with the Beach Week Corona girls! Photo: Dugan
A single frame re-vist of our latest ESM Sick-quence! of Robbie Mc Cormick posted last week. If you haven’t seen it yet please check it out at here at www.easternsurf.com. Photo: Dugan
Event organizer Shea Lopez with 2018 Daytona Beach Week finalists: Chase Modelski 2nd, Cobie Gitner 3rd, Daniel Glenn 1st, and Robbie McCormick 4th. Photo: Dugan
Daniel Glenn getting the winner’s beer bath courtesy of Cobie Gitner, Robbie McCormick and Corona. Photo: Dugan