Big News! The 18th Tommy Tant Memorial Contest Is On Saturday!

November 1, 2018 • Big News !, Competition, East Coast Contests

Now entering it’s 18th year, the Tommy Tant Memorial Surf Contest was founded, organized and run by Tommy’s brother Will Tant, who is stepping aside as contest director after this years event, with lot’s of love and assistance from his family and an outsized army of volunteers, surf buddies and goodhearted people wanting to play a part and pay it forward.

This long running event is not just another surf comp.

Carry on! Tom, Barbara and Will Tant. Photo: Mez

While the event will miss Will as director he is the type of person who truly inspires people to try and live a one love life and to give of oneself to help others who need a hand up which is really the brilliant, shining essence and at the very heart of this endeavor.

And the Tant Memorial will live on according to Will, so we’ll let him have the last word here in his usual and abundant positivity and unlimited belief that we can all do better by doing unto others Â therefore doing better for ourselves.

When it’s on, it’s damn good! The southside of the Flagler Pier. Photo: Mez

“While difficult to step down as director of the event, I am confident the contest is in a healthy place to continue to succeed. My parent’s did a fantastic job, especially for their first time running it. All weekend long I also witnessed the community volunteering their time on the event, from setting up banners to packing up the chairs and tables. These are healthy signs. The event remains driven from a place of love, family, community, and surfing, which reflects Tommy and the values he ordered his life according to”.

With the contest on for November 3’rd and 4th entries are still open and, if you are not planning on competing, stop down to the event site just south of Flagler Pier and participate in a contest that is truly a give-back, community experience. – Mez –

Will Tant, still ripping, still there in body and spirit. Photo: Dugan

2017 Mens Pro winner, “Goldie” Geiselman. Photo: Mez

2017 Tommy Tant Womens Pro winner Eden Lange. Photo: Dugan

2017 Open Longboard winner Ryan Conklin. Photo: Dugan

Tadpole division finalist’s with Will getting their awards and winner Grady Love with the coveted Volcom Pro Jersey signed by Bruce Irons and Griffin Colapinto. Photo: Mez

Rachel Presti, second place winner 2017 Womens Pro. Photo: Dugan

Ben Lacey, 2017 Masters winner. Photo: Mez

The 2017 Mens Pro winner Evan Geiselman. Photo: Mez

