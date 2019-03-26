Big News! ESA & WSL Carving A Right Coast Pathway For Champions

Cocoa Beach, Florida – The Eastern Surfing Association was well represented at the Ron Jon Quiksilver Roxy WSL Qualifying Series and Junior Pro event this weekend during the annual Beach ‘N Boards Fest.

ESA-sponsored athletes, along with several ESA All-Stars and other ESA competitors, surfed against professional international talent throughout the four-day event. The ESA has partnered with the WSL to create a direct pathway for east coast surfers to begin their pro surfing career path as they excel in the amateur level.

ESA stand-out and 2018 All-Star, Blayr Barton competed in both the QS and Junior Pro events to gain points that will help him in future WSL events. Barton surfed through three difficult rounds in the Ron Jon Quiksilver Pro QS event. He then advanced to the semi-final of the Ron Jon Quiksilver Junior Pro event, earning a 7th place overall finish.2019 ESA All-Stars Rachel Wilson and Morgan Iglay, along with fellow ESA competitor Taylor Green, advanced into the Quarterfinals of the Ron Jon Roxy Junior Pro.

“I learned so much from this experience,” said Wilson. “The WSL and ESA partnership has helped open new doors for me, along with other ESA All-Stars, to improve our surfing at a higher level.”

This was ESA’s Stephen Muglia’s first WSL QS and Junior Pro experience, and Ava Drusch’s first Junior Pro. Both competitors were awarded the ESA slots by obtaining solid final placings in the ESA 2018 Easterns® Surfing Championships.

“I was honored to represent the ESA in this event,” added Drusch. “I am going to train harder and hope to progress in future WSL events.”

“I want to thank the ESA for helping us compete at this higher level,” said Iglay. “I’m so excited for the next WSL event!”

For full results, please visit the WSL’s website.

You can watch all of the ESA competitors surf at their respective ESA Regional Surfing Championships that run April 26-28 in Melbourne Beach, FL, May 3-5 in Nags Head, NC, and May 17-19 in Belmar, NJ. Competitors will be competing to qualify for slots at The Easterns® Surfing Championships at Jennette’s Pier September 15-21, 2019, as well as qualifying for the upcoming WSL QS and Junior Pro events.

For more information, contact ESA’s executive director Michelle Sommers – centralhq@surfesa.org