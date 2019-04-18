Big News! A Beachin’ Time At WSL QS Ron Jons / Quik Beach N’ Boardfest!

All photos, captions, story and bonus photo gallery by Tom Dugan:

For the seventh year in a row the Ron Jons Beach ’N Boards Fest was held in Cocoa Beach, Florida. The weather was picture perfect and the beaches were packed with Spring Breakers and thousands of tourists. The event attracts surfers from around the globe with competitors from Brazil, Japan, Barbados, Peru, Hawaii, California, and the East Coast just to name just a few international surfing power regions.

The waves started out choppy in the 4 ft. range and over the four day window dropped each day until the final day Sunday, with only one to two foot waves made it hard to really showcase each surfer’s potential but they did their best with every set that hit the beach and, o ne by one surfers were eliminated in the Pro Men’s, Juniors,’ and Women’s Divisions until there were just the best of each left to fight it out Sunday in the smaller but contestable surf.

The Men’s Semifinals saw Brazilian Matheus Navarro edge out Californian Crosby Colapinto 10.25 to 9.30. Heat two in the semi’s saw two of the finest from the East Coast, Stevie Pittman against Robbie McCormick, with Pittman coming out the heat winner with 14.75 to 11.50. The stage was thus set and the final heat of the long four day event came down to two surfers, one from the East Coast of the U.S.A. and the other from Brazil. With each small set, the lead went back and forth but in the final minutes the Brazilian Navarro took the heat 15.64 to Pittman’s 13.90.

“This is my third runner-up in three years so I’m a little bummed, but I had a good event and surfed well which feels good,” Pittman said. “I’ll just have to hope for better luck next time. I just want to surf. It’s always been what I wanted to do and I’m excited to put my best foot forward. Now I’ll look to hopefully win an event, it’s definitely on my list of goals.” – Tom Dugan –

For the full results head over to the WSL web sight WORLDSURFLEAGUE.COM