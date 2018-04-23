Big News! 2018 ESA Southeast Regionals Sneak Peek Preview Coverage!

It was a scene out of weather Apocalypse at Howard Futch Memorial Park at Paradise Beach Florida Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the kick-off event for the 2018 Eastern Surfing Associations 3 event regional qualifying went off in some of the gnarliest conditions in recent memory for this event, especially on Sunday. Look for more coverage later this week but, for now, here is a sneak peek with more to come later this week at www.easternsurf.com. – Mez –