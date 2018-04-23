Big News! 2018 ESA Southeast Regionals Sneak Peek Preview Coverage!

April 23, 2018 •
Competition, Eastern Surfing Association
It was a scene out of weather Apocalypse at Howard Futch Memorial Park at Paradise Beach Florida Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the kick-off event for the 2018 Eastern Surfing Associations 3 event regional qualifying went off in some of the gnarliest conditions in recent memory for this event, especially on Sunday. Look for more coverage later this week but, for now, here is a sneak peek with more to come later this week at www.easternsurf.com. – Mez –
To say the conditions Saturday and Sunday were challenging to surf would be a gross understatement. Just paddling out was next level Victory at Sea on Sunday. Photo: Mez
Your 2018 ESA Southeast Regionals at the north end of Howard Futch Memorial Park At Paradise Beach in Melbourne, Florida. The bucolic beach scene belied the mayhem of a supremely roiled up ocean just yards away. Photo: Mez
Chris Caldwell during Saturday’s slightly tamer conditions. At least the sun was out and the winds “only” occasionally gusting to 20 knots. Photo: Mez
Jasmine Gale put in a powerhouse performance Saturday and Sunday and also entered the re-juvenated inter-district Tag Team comp where she chipped in with this crucial, outside-to-inside ride to help her Central Florida team bag the big win and bragging rights.. Photo: Mez
Not rain, nor 30 knot wind gusts or the occasional flash of lightning could stop those tough ESA judges on Sunday. Ya’ gotta do better than that Mother Nature. Photo: Mez
Jonathan Wallhauser was the Marathon Man with the most amounts of heats surfed, finals made and trophies taken home including two first places in both long and shortboards. This kid rips on anything and has unlimited stamina. Photo: Mez
Your 2018 Southeast Regionals District Tag Team Champs from Central Florida. It was definitely a big buzz and super fun to watch this comp within the comp that is being brought back at the behest of ESA All-Star team coach Jason Motes to help benefit and defray the cost of the All-Stars program. Photo: Mez