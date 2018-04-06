The 54’th Easter Pro / Am In Cocoa Beach Marches On!

The long running Easter Pro / Am Surf Contest was held for the 54th year in Cocoa Beach, Florida. This year the event was dedicated to Dick Catri who had run the event for over 30 years with his partner John Griffin. Sadly, after a storied, legendary career pioneering and leading east coast surfing, Dick passed away in 2016.

This year Crystal Cooper, owner of Salty Sweet Clothing stepped up and took the event by the horns and ran with it in a way that would have made Catri proud. She pooled together numerous sponsors and $5000.00 in prize money to be distributed to winners in different divisions. The event started out Saturday with overcast skies and small bumpy waves in the three foot range. Heat after heat was run in the small but contestable surf.

The standout surfers were the ones advancing through out the day and eventually surfed Sunday which was almost all made up of finals. Easter Sunday had much better waves with very little wind most of the day giving the three foot waves a glassy face and plenty of length for multiple maneuvers. Not to be outdone the longboard heats are like a blast from the past. Nose rides,fin first takeoffs and five and ten toes over the nose got the beach jazzed. As always, the show stealing surfing dogs event was the crowd pleaser of the day with thousands in attendance to watch and cheer the tail wagging canines on with every ride and wipeout.

After the surfin’ pooches, the final rounds of the biped board riders ramped up to see who would be the top dogs in those divisions and the day ended with the women’s’ and mens’ pro finals. Winners included past champion Corey Howell taking home the Steve Casanova Men’s Pro , Rachel Presti in the Ron Jons Women’s Pro, Steve McLean in the Fat Donkey Dessert Shop Men’s Longboard Pro, and Jazmine Dean winning the Salty Sweet Women’s Longboard Pro. Each one of these winners took home a trophy and a $500.00 check. With the sun starting to set and the holiday weekend coming to an end, the 54th Easter Surf Contest was in the books. Next year will be the 55th year of the contest and it should be a “not to miss” on everyone’s calendar for their Easter Spring break.

Results for the 2018 Easter Pro / Am In Memory Of Dick Catri:

Steve Casanova Men’s Pro

1. Corey Howell

2. Logan Hayes

3. Joey Putnall

4. Connor Deputy

Ron Jon Women’s Pro

1. Rachel Presti

2. Kayla Durden

3. Zoey Benedetto

4. Audrey Presti

Fat Donkey Dessert Shop LB Pro

1. Steve McLean

2. Patrick Nichols

3. Saxon Wilson

4. Fisher Grant

Salty Sweet Women’s LB Pro

1. Jazmine Dean

2. Shawna Wetzel

3. Erica Peek

4. Maddy Malizia

13-18 Junior Men’s

1. Carl Burger

2. William Hedleston

3. Darian Pitcher

3. Chase Hankins

13-18 Junior Women’s

1. Morgan Morris

2. Emma Binder

3. Maddie Franz

4. Alexie Kellum

Boys’ U12

1. Ethan Harbinson

2. Shea Edwards

3. Alex Hacker

4. Kollin Boyet

Girls’ U12

1. Kylie Pulcino

2. Abbie Yates

3. Kora Passarelli

4. Sophia Kolantzis