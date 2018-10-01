50th Annual ESA Championships Strikes Gold, Celebrates With Epic Waves And Surfing!

( *Stay tuned for full event coverage next week on www.easternsurf.com with bonus, mega photo gallery ! )

Barring Hurricane Florences bedeviling interruption for some and, very sadly, unwanted destruction for others, the Eastern Surfing Association could not have planned for a better scenarion for the running of it’s 50’th annual East Coast Championships, aka the 2018 Eastern’s.

With so many stellar performance’s all across the Adult and Youth divisions that it’s hard to pick just one standout win but certainly includes Brendan Kopec’s fast maturing attack and victory in the always anticipated Menehunes UI2, ESA All-Star Blayr Barton’s Tour De Force wins in the marquee GoPro Open Shortboard, Boy’s U16 and U14 along with taking out the Hot Wave and Youth Ironman awards.

Also worthy of mention was New York grom, Noah Avallone’s brilliant win in the youth longboard finals where he selflessly sacrificed catching waves to aide fellow competitor who lost his board into the pier and was slowly getting sucked into the rip on the south side of Jennette’s pier. A finer example of good sportsmanship you will never see and truly deserving of being the recipient of the Sportsmanship Award along with his well earned first place.

Another notable showing we have to mention was 46 year old South Carolinian Todd Youngblood’s dominate performance in the Open Shortboard where he competed against surfers 30 + years his junior and where he scored a very ( very ) close second to Blayr Barton that had the crowd in an uproar with a last second buzzer beater wave that fell just short of the score he needed. Well done Mr. Youngblood and the most inspiring thing we witnessed during the entire event.

Look for full coverage of this landmark, now five decade old event later in the week at www.easternsurf.com with a bonus mega photo galley of the best shots culled from the entire event! – Mez –