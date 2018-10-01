50th Annual ESA Championships Strikes Gold, Celebrates With Epic Waves And Surfing!

October 1, 2018 • Big News !, Competition, East Coast Contests

( *Stay tuned for full event coverage next week on www.easternsurf.com with bonus, mega photo gallery ! )

Barring Hurricane Florences bedeviling interruption for some and, very sadly, unwanted destruction for others, the Eastern Surfing Association could not have planned for a better scenarion for the running of it’s 50’th annual East Coast Championships, aka the 2018 Eastern’s.  

With so many stellar performance’s all across the Adult and Youth divisions that it’s hard to pick just one standout win but certainly includes Brendan Kopec’s fast maturing attack and victory in the always anticipated Menehunes UI2, ESA All-Star Blayr Barton’s Tour De Force wins in the marquee GoPro Open Shortboard, Boy’s U16 and U14 along with taking out the Hot Wave and Youth Ironman awards.

Good as gold! Jennette’s Pier absolutely going off for the 50th anniversary of the ESA’s annual championship event. Photo: Mez

Also worthy of mention was New York grom, Noah Avallone’s  brilliant win in the youth longboard finals where he selflessly sacrificed catching waves to aide fellow competitor who lost his board into the pier and was slowly getting sucked into the rip on the south side of Jennette’s pier. A finer example of good sportsmanship you will never see and truly deserving of being the recipient of the Sportsmanship Award along with his well earned first place.

46 year old Todd Youngblood scrapped his way to a close 2nd in Open Shortboard. If there was an “Inspirational Warrior Award” this legendary South Carolinian would have walked away with it. Photo: Mez

Another notable showing we have to mention was 46 year old South Carolinian Todd Youngblood’s dominate performance in the Open Shortboard where he competed against surfers 30 + years his junior and where he scored a very ( very ) close second to Blayr Barton that had the crowd in an uproar with a last second buzzer beater wave that fell just short of the score he needed. Well done Mr. Youngblood and the most inspiring thing we witnessed during the entire event.

Look for full coverage of this landmark, now five decade old event later in the week at www.easternsurf.com with a bonus mega photo galley of the best shots culled from the entire event! – Mez –

The in form surfer of the the comp, Blayr Barton took 1st in the Sharkbanz U14, 1st Boys U16 as well as the Hot Wave and Junior Ironman awards. This young gun from the VA districy was en fuego every heat he paddle out for. Photo: Mez

Taylor Green of the NGFL district won 1st Junior Women UI8, 2nd in the Girls U14 and 3rd in Girls U16. Photo: Mez

ESA All-Star team coach, Jason Motes took 1st in both the Senior Mens and Masters Longboard brackets for a grand total now of 21 Easterns titles. Photo: Mez

CFL’s Fergus Kelly with his Junior Men U18 victory trophy. Photo: Mez

CFL’S Braden Kopec, 1st U12 Menehunes. How good were your forehand vertical lippers at this grom’s tender age?  We’d say his is textbook. Photo: Mez

Ladies Division winner from South New Jersey, Jen Grottola. Photo: Mez

ESA All-Star Sarah Abbott, from the Palm Beach Florida district has won the Girls U14 division for two years running now. Photo: Mez

CNJ’s Gary Finnegan, 1’st Grand Legends and 4th in Legends Longboard. Photo: Mez

Bragging rights for the eight team, battle royale that went down in the 2018 ESA All-Star Team Tag Team Championship went to the Central Florida District. Photo: Mez

The 50th annual Easterns 2018 event site at Jennette’s Pier, Nags Head, NC. Photo: Mez

