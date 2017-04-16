3rd Annual Barrels For Boobs Raises $4300 for FL Breast Cancer Foundation

April 16, 2017 • Competition

This year’s Barrels For Boobs Surf Contest benefiting the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation went down on April 8th at Marineland in North Florida. Organized by Wahines of the Waves, an all-girls boardsports club at the University of Florida, this year’s 3rd annual contest attracted 71 competitors and raised $4,400 — exactly quadruple what the event raised last year. Want to contribute to the fight against breast cancer? Buy a T-shirt or donate here.

The scene at Marineland on April 8th, 2017, for the 3rd Annual Barrels For Boobs Surf Contest. Photo: Leif Cisneros

Announcers Andrew Trmaniszwilla and Cole Kolasa. Photo: Leif Cisneros

FULL RESULTS:

WOMENS LONGBOARD

1) Piper Austin

2) Maddie Franz

3) Ashley Imonetti

Ashley Imonetti accepting her award for 3rd-place in Women’s Longboard. Photo: Leif Cisneros

WOMENS SHORTBOARD

1) Maddie Franz

2) Ashley Hallo

3) Shelby Williams

MENS LONGBOARD

1) JonJon Kaidy

2) David Kennedy

3) Richard Caserta

Tyler. Photo: Leif Cisneros

MENS SHORTBOARD

1) Joe Johnson

2) Forest Johnson

3) Carl Burger

Peter. Photo: Leif Cisneros

BEGINNER

1) Emily Coluccio

2) Mitch Pickard

3) Anthony Lopez

Sabina heading out for her heat. Photo: Leif Cisneros

TANDEM

1) Cole Kolasa & Caleb Hay

2) Dalton Rust & Sydney Gallagher

3) Dixie Smith & James Ort

Dalton Rust, Caleb Hay, Cole Kolasa, and Dixie Smith celebrating during the Tandem awards. Photo: Leif Cisneros

WEIRDEST THING YOU CAN SURF

1) Marielle Magnin (inflatable Pegasus)

2) Richard Caserta (canoe)

3) Kerrin Toner (inflatable gator)

Yep — Richard Caserta got 2nd-place for surfing a canoe. Photo: Leif Cisneros

 

  • Jenna Curtis

    Yeahh such a good time! Thanks for the support Eastern Surf Mag!

