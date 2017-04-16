This year’s Barrels For Boobs Surf Contest benefiting the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation went down on April 8th at Marineland in North Florida. Organized by Wahines of the Waves, an all-girls boardsports club at the University of Florida, this year’s 3rd annual contest attracted 71 competitors and raised $4,400 — exactly quadruple what the event raised last year. Want to contribute to the fight against breast cancer? Buy a T-shirt or donate here.

FULL RESULTS:

WOMENS LONGBOARD

1) Piper Austin

2) Maddie Franz

3) Ashley Imonetti

WOMENS SHORTBOARD

1) Maddie Franz

2) Ashley Hallo

3) Shelby Williams

MENS LONGBOARD

1) JonJon Kaidy

2) David Kennedy

3) Richard Caserta

MENS SHORTBOARD

1) Joe Johnson

2) Forest Johnson

3) Carl Burger

BEGINNER

1) Emily Coluccio

2) Mitch Pickard

3) Anthony Lopez

TANDEM

1) Cole Kolasa & Caleb Hay

2) Dalton Rust & Sydney Gallagher

3) Dixie Smith & James Ort

WEIRDEST THING YOU CAN SURF

1) Marielle Magnin (inflatable Pegasus)

2) Richard Caserta (canoe)

3) Kerrin Toner (inflatable gator)

