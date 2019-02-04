2019 WSL Florida Pro Report & BONUS Photo Gallery!

The 2019 Florida Pro was run at Sebastian Inlet January 14th thru the 20th giving the Women’s QS 3000 and Men’s QS 1500 a seven day window to complete the competition. Both events are world qualifier’s run to get points to make the World Surf Tour. Surfers from Tahiti, Australia, Barbados, Japan, Costa Rica, and both east and west coasts of the USA were all there trying to gain much needed points and a bit of cash if they were lucky enough.

The first day Monday was called off due to knee high surf and a forecast of bigger waves throughout the week. Tuesday’s call at 7:30 a.m. was for the contest to begin. As the day went on the waves went from waist high to overhead. The surf stayed up Wednesday and Thursday with the waves getting smaller but clean on the final day, Friday. What was a big surprise to all was the return of the fabled First Peak for the last day. All heats were surfed on the rights bouncing off the jetty that Sebastian is famous for and was a crowd pleaser with every set of waves. The contest being a WQS had the best surfers going for every maneuver in the book, even a few tube rides were seen as the chunky waves opened up every now and then.

The contest was broadcast over the web live with commentary provided by long time announcer Todd Kline and William Kimball, both local South Florida boys. The snack bar at the Inlet had a large flat screen TV streaming the contest live on it so you could grab a bite and still catch all the action. The men’s saw great surfing with local boy Chauncey Robinson making it all the way to the semi’s along with Michael Dunphy in the field of 64 surfers. Chauncey was put out by last year’s winner Evan Geiselman who was there to defend his 2018 win and Dunphy was put out by the eventual winner of this year’s Florida Pro, Noah Schweizer.

The men’s QS 1000 final came down to two lifelong friends both growing up in New Smyrna Beach FL who have been competing against each other since they were groms. Evan surfed with speed and precision with no mistakes but couldn’t find that one high scoring wave needed to counter the huge airs that Noah landed. Noah took the win with a heat total of 14.80 to Evan’s 13.73 out of 20 points.

The women’s QS 3000 event saw higher points and money on the line and the surfing did not disappoint With the field of women from every corner of the globe there was really great surfing going down as new names are working to qualify for the tour some day hopefully. When it came down to the semifinals the top four women remained and points and money were both on the line. The semi-finals saw Summer Macedo from Hawaii lose to Kirra Pinkerton from California 6.23 to 9.63 and Sophie McCulloch from Australia was beaten by Caroline Marks 9.43 to 16.10.

The final was set and after the Champions and Icons Event that saw surfers Aaron Cormican, Todd Holland, Cory Lopez, CJ Hobgood surf it out at first peak with a high flying David Speir doing a huge aerial for the win and a check to take home for $1000. David said he was stoked to get a grand just surfing for a half an hour at his home break in fun waves with just four guys out.

When the women’s final hit the water the beach was on its’ feet and all cameras turned towards First Peak. Caroline won every heat she surfed heading into the final and was not about to lose in front of her hometown crowd at the break she learned to surf at. She grabbed every set and surfed with style and aggressiveness shutting down finalist Kirra Pinkerton with a 15.90 heat total to Kirra’s 2.66 . Caroline now has 3,000 points and Kirra has 2,250 so they are one and two in the ratings with the next event being the Carve Pro in Australia.

The East Coast actually delivered good enough waves for the Women’s and Men’s Qualifying Series Event and everyone looks forward to next year and hopefully the full return of First Peak Sebastian Inlet . – Tom Dugan –