2018 NSSA East Coast Champs

Photos, story, captions by Tom Dugan

It’s officially in the books. The 2018 NSSA East Coast Championships held April 5 to the 8th in New Smyrna Beach, Florida is over and done.

Were there waves? Yes. The waves stayed in the 3 to 4 ft range throughout the event. Were there upsets? Plenty as always. As they say, you win some, you lose some. Were there new winners? Plenty. Logan Kamen from Belmar, N.J. took 1st in Open Mens & Explorer Juniors. Parker Sawyer, Kat Neff, Conner Lester all took firsts in college finals. Jude Clark took the Air Show along with Maximillian Torres from Isabella, P.R. winning the Explorer Sup. This was the first time the newly established Puerto Rico Conference competed at Regionals. The Island was well represented with new young talent and we can only imagine what’s to come.Yes, there were new names and of course repeat champions from years past.

First place prizes went to Blake Spier in Open Jr.; Rachel Presti in Open Women’s and High School Women’s; and Zoe Benedetto took home Explorer Super Girls, Explorer Girls, Open Girls, and Super Girls. William Hedleston repeated with a win in Explorer Boys and High School Men’s. Charlie Hajek grabbed another title in Explorer Duke and forever grom Jason Motes took two firsts in Explorer Masters and Seniors. Nicole Fulford was back surfing after a long rehab and was surfing better than ever grabbing a 1st in Explorer Women’s Grom Social Website headed up by Zak Marks awarded a Surfer of the Day to Owen Moss on day one, Zoe Benedetto on day two, Pat Kelly on day three, and Logan Kamen on the fourth and final day. This was the first time in eleven years that no one from the Marks family competed in the NSSA Championship but still were represented with those awards.

Last year Caroline Marks surfed for the last time in the NSSA, winning multiple titles before heading out to compete on the WSL Women’s World Tour. She is already taking down her competitors and at 15yrs old (the youngest surfer EVER, mens or women’s to be on the World Tour) she has years ahead of her to make the United States proud. The NSSA program was an integral part of teaching Caroline the hard knocks of competition.

Looking back on the four day marathon that was this years Championships running from literally sunrise to sunset, it was a testament to how hard the staff, surfers and families are dedicated to producing world class surfers. Here’s to another one in the books and looking forward to what is to come.