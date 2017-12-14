WO(t)W! Warm Winds / O’Niell Team Up For ‘Wave Of The Winter’ Northeast Style!

Calling all surfers and photographers in the Northeast!

Want a chance to win some surf gear, cash and a little glory this winter?

Warm Winds Surf Shop and O’Neill are holding a regional “Wave of the Winter” contest for all surfers and surf photographers in New England.

According to Nick at Warm Winds, the reason behind this media event is to encourage surfers to get out in the water this winter and for New England’s small but budding group of shooters to get involved, get creative and then come together to celebrate the results as a surfing community.

Surfers and photographers can submit their recorded rides this winter (video or still photo) of what they think is the “Wave of the Winter” to be entered into the contest with a chance at winning some great cash and product prizes.

Waves must be ridden in New England b/t Dec.1 and March 31 2018 and will be judged on wave size, degree of difficulty, and overall heaviness factor. All submissions should be emailed to waveofthewinterNE@gmail.com.

To see the official Wave of the Winter New England website for all the rules, categories and prizes then just click right here: www.warmwinds.com/wotw.

Other sponsors of the event include Surftech, Whalers Brewery, and the Surfrider Foundation Northeast.

Winners will be announced in Spring 2018 during the Official O’Neill Wave of the Winter East Coast tour – date to be announced – at Whalers Brewery.

Stay tuned to the official Wave of the Winter New England website for more details and announcements to come and, most importantly surfers and lensmen, get out there and paddle into – and capture on film – your Wave Of The Winter for all to see!