New Jesery Surfing Hall Of Fame 2018 Surfers Of The Year Awards!

August 7, 2018 • Big News !

By Gary Germain:

On July 13th 2018 the New Jersey Surfing Hall of Fame held its 2nd annual Surfer Awards at its beautifully rustic, Tuckerton Seaport Museum home in Tuckerton, NJ.  The event was attended by several decades and generations of New Jersey’s best surfers, shapers, photographers and industry shakers and movers with President Brian Heritage and Kris Katsopis heading up the proceedings.  Unlike NJSHOF Induction which honors lifetime achievements and long established surfing careers, our Surfers Awards serve to recognize this past year’s outstanding performances and service within our surf community and shine a light on those who will someday make it into the Hall itself.

NJSHOF Surf Awards Night Crowd Shot. Photo: Bruce Chrisner / Ocean Views / @brucechrisner1

This was another super night of friendship and surf legends trading sunlight for the spotlight while honoring this year’s outstanding performances.  Those on hand enjoyed Music by “who”,  All Things on a Stick Food Truck,  specially crafted “Jersey Hall of Fame” beer from Yards Brewery and some classic acceptance speeches from our Groms.  To top off a wonderful evening and gathering of the Jersey crew from north to south, the 2018 Surfers Awards trophies were beautiful hand carved wooden bowls from Greg Melega and a great time was had by all.

Be sure to stay tuned for information on the 3’rd bi-annual New Jersey Surfing Hall Of Fame 2019 Induction ceremony and visit the group on Facebook or the NJSHOF website at www.newjerseysurfinghalloffame.com

New Jersey Surfing Hall Of Fame 2018 Surfers Awards winners:

Male Surfer of the year – Rob Kelly, Ocean City, NJ ** Runners up Sam Hammer – Ben Graeff

NJSHOF Male Surfer Of The Year award winner, Rob Kelly. Photo: Mez / ESM / @mezapixels

Female Surfer of the Year – Cassidy McClain, Ventnor NJ. **  Runners up Maddie Peterson – Brittany Gomulka

Two time winner of Female Surfer Of The Year, Cassidy Mc Clain. Photo: Jake Crum

Male Young Gun of the Year – Kyle Tester, Cape May NJ   ** Runners up, Seamus Carey – Logan Kamen

Kyle Tester. Photo: Frank Walsh

Female Young Gun of the year – Morgan Iglay,  Manasqaun, NJ    ** Runners up, Maddie Peterson – Sydney Schuler

Morgan iglay. Photo: Jim Givas

Media Award – Jon Coen, Ship Bottom, NJ   ** Runners up, Ryan Mack – Ryan Simalchik

(l-r) Archie and Media Guru winner, Jon Coen, along with Rich McMullin who won NJSHOF un-official best facial hair hands down- c’est magnifique! Photo: Bruce Chrisner / Ocean Views / @brucecrhisner1

Shaper of the Year – Brian Heritage , Sea Isle City, NJ    ** Runners up, Vito DeFranza – Charles Mencel

Brian Heritage. Photo: Mez / ESM / 2mezapixels

NJSHOF Cecil Lear Legacy Award – the late Ruth Grotolla ,Wildwood NJ for years of dedication to the ESA and surfers of all ages on the East Coast. ** Runners up, Joe Simoniello – Bob Simon

The Grottolla Family Crew up with Cecil Lear accepting the Cecil Lear Surfing Legacy Award

Stewardship Award – Frank Livelli Asbury Park, NJ  Frank took on corporate behemoth Ciba Giegy on environmental issues and won ** Runners up, Jetty – Chip Miller Foundation

Surf Shop of the Year – Don Tarrant/Eastern Lines Surf Shop,  Belmar, NJ for years of excellence supporting our surf community through competitions and sponsorships.

Runners up, Heritage Margate – Brave New World

Don and Darby Tarrant Owners of Eastern LinesS urf Shop of the Year Award. Photo: Bruce Chrisner / Ocrean Views / @brucechrisner1

President’s Award – Jim Kirk , Cape May NJ, for his 40 years of mentoring both young and old grom’s, Founding father of the NJSHOF and very our own poet laureate.

The man, myth, legend and who’s idea of creating the Jersey HOF, Jim Kirk Accepting the “Presidents Award” at this years NJSHOF Surfer Awards 2018. Photo: Briuce Chrisner / Oceran Views / @brucechrisner1

The New Jersey Surfing Hall of Fame was established in 2015, will hold its next induction ceremony in 2019 and next Surfers Awards in 2020 at sites to be determined. Both events are held every other year and bond generations of New Jersey’s youngest and most seasoned surfers together for one unique evening. – Gary Germain –

#NJSHOF  #NewJerseySurfingHallofFame  #SurfersAwards #Legends #JerseyJuice #NewJerseyBest #RobKelly #CassidyMcClain #BrianHeritage #RuthGrotla #CecilLear #FrankLivelli #DonTarrantEasternLines #KyleTester #CassidyMcClain #MorganIglay #JimKirk #EastCoastRoots #JerseyStrong

( * Gary Germain served as the first president elect of the New Jersey Surfing hall Of Fame but still serves in an advisory capacity and now heads up the East Coast Surfing Hall Of Fame and www.easternsurf.com / ESM thanks him for helping us out with this report. – Mez / ESM / www.easternsurf.com – )

Lucky Dog Surf Shops Melissa Diannasitting and former NJSHOF president now East Coast Surfing Hall Of Fame President, Mr.Gary Germain. Photo: Bruce Chrisner / Ocean Views / @brucechrisner1

Rob Kelly, NJSHOF Male Surfer of the Year 2018 with Shannon Kelly. Photo: Bruce Chrisner / Ocean Views / @brucechrisner1

Sam Hammer runner up for anything is kinda hard to say but he’d be one of the first guys ( and probably was ) to congratluate Rob and is as first ballot of sho-in NJSHOF inductee as anyone could ever be from Jersey or the Eastcoast in general.  Photo: Bruce Chrisner / Ocean Views / brucechrisner1

Legends to the left, legends to the right- ( l-r) NJSHOF inductees Brian Heritage, Kevin Casey, Ray Halgreen along with Bobby Howe. Photo: Bruce Chrisner / Ocean Views / brucechrisner1

Kyle Tester Young Guy Surfer of the year 2018. Photo: Bruce Chrisner / Ocean Views / brucechrisner1

The Grottolla family with Cecil Lear and Joe Grotolla accepting the Cecil Lear Surfing Legacy Award on his mom Ruths behalf who’s importance to the rise of Garden State surfing and Eastcoast competition excellence as a whole cannot be overstated. Photo: Bruce Chrisner / Ocean Views / @brucechrisner1

Former Surfer Mag photo editor, Jason Murray with Brian Farias and Dave Werner. Photo: Bruce Chrisner / Ocean Views / brucechrisner1

Media filmer / photographer guru, Jeff Salmon having a Jersey style sitdown with NJSHOF inductees / Garden State Surfing Godfathers Les Reitman, Cecil Lear, and Vince “Peanuts”  Troniec. We hope you were rolling tape Jeff, we’re sure there was some priceless story telling with that crew! Photo: Bruce Chrisner / Ocean Views / @brucechrisner1

The Infamous Ben “Ben Gravy” Graeff of Nub TV. Gee, we wonder why the guy is smiling so much with that beauty on his arm? Riding some of the worlds most bizzare novelty waves does have it’s advantages it would seem! Photo: Bruce Chrisner / Ocean Views / @brucechrisner1

Ryan Mack and Ryan Simalchek Media Nominees. No shame in being runner up to winner Jon Coen and we will certainly see these two extremely talented individuals names popping up again for this coveted award and there amazing photos and videos all over the internet. Photo: Bruce Chrisner / Ocean Views / brucechrisner1

 

