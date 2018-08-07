New Jesery Surfing Hall Of Fame 2018 Surfers Of The Year Awards!

By Gary Germain:

On July 13th 2018 the New Jersey Surfing Hall of Fame held its 2nd annual Surfer Awards at its beautifully rustic, Tuckerton Seaport Museum home in Tuckerton, NJ. The event was attended by several decades and generations of New Jersey’s best surfers, shapers, photographers and industry shakers and movers with President Brian Heritage and Kris Katsopis heading up the proceedings. Unlike NJSHOF Induction which honors lifetime achievements and long established surfing careers, our Surfers Awards serve to recognize this past year’s outstanding performances and service within our surf community and shine a light on those who will someday make it into the Hall itself.

This was another super night of friendship and surf legends trading sunlight for the spotlight while honoring this year’s outstanding performances. Those on hand enjoyed Music by “who”, All Things on a Stick Food Truck, specially crafted “Jersey Hall of Fame” beer from Yards Brewery and some classic acceptance speeches from our Groms. To top off a wonderful evening and gathering of the Jersey crew from north to south, the 2018 Surfers Awards trophies were beautiful hand carved wooden bowls from Greg Melega and a great time was had by all.

Be sure to stay tuned for information on the 3’rd bi-annual New Jersey Surfing Hall Of Fame 2019 Induction ceremony and visit the group on Facebook or the NJSHOF website at www.newjerseysurfinghalloffame.com

New Jersey Surfing Hall Of Fame 2018 Surfers Awards winners:

Male Surfer of the year – Rob Kelly, Ocean City, NJ ** Runners up Sam Hammer – Ben Graeff

Female Surfer of the Year – Cassidy McClain, Ventnor NJ. ** Runners up Maddie Peterson – Brittany Gomulka

Male Young Gun of the Year – Kyle Tester, Cape May NJ ** Runners up, Seamus Carey – Logan Kamen

Female Young Gun of the year – Morgan Iglay, Manasqaun, NJ ** Runners up, Maddie Peterson – Sydney Schuler

Media Award – Jon Coen, Ship Bottom, NJ ** Runners up, Ryan Mack – Ryan Simalchik

Shaper of the Year – Brian Heritage , Sea Isle City, NJ ** Runners up, Vito DeFranza – Charles Mencel

NJSHOF Cecil Lear Legacy Award – the late Ruth Grotolla ,Wildwood NJ for years of dedication to the ESA and surfers of all ages on the East Coast. ** Runners up, Joe Simoniello – Bob Simon

Stewardship Award – Frank Livelli Asbury Park, NJ Frank took on corporate behemoth Ciba Giegy on environmental issues and won ** Runners up, Jetty – Chip Miller Foundation

Surf Shop of the Year – Don Tarrant/Eastern Lines Surf Shop, Belmar, NJ for years of excellence supporting our surf community through competitions and sponsorships.

Runners up, Heritage Margate – Brave New World

President’s Award – Jim Kirk , Cape May NJ, for his 40 years of mentoring both young and old grom’s, Founding father of the NJSHOF and very our own poet laureate.

The New Jersey Surfing Hall of Fame was established in 2015, will hold its next induction ceremony in 2019 and next Surfers Awards in 2020 at sites to be determined. Both events are held every other year and bond generations of New Jersey’s youngest and most seasoned surfers together for one unique evening. – Gary Germain –

#NJSHOF #NewJerseySurfingHallofFame #SurfersAwards #Legends #JerseyJuice #NewJerseyBest #RobKelly #CassidyMcClain #BrianHeritage #RuthGrotla #CecilLear #FrankLivelli #DonTarrantEasternLines #KyleTester #CassidyMcClain #MorganIglay #JimKirk #EastCoastRoots #JerseyStrong

( * Gary Germain served as the first president elect of the New Jersey Surfing hall Of Fame but still serves in an advisory capacity and now heads up the East Coast Surfing Hall Of Fame and www.easternsurf.com / ESM thanks him for helping us out with this report. – Mez / ESM / www.easternsurf.com – )