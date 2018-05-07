Big New’s! Water Brothers Pro 2018 Info Here!

The WATER BROTHERS PRO 2018 in Memory of Ryan Roberts, open pro surf contest will run this May in Newport, RI, as a one day ON-CALL event, starting May 12th-25th. A 72-48 hour call will be made by officials to announce the official contest date!

This year’s highly anticipated event brings back Water Brothers PRO 2016 Champion, Billabong’s Rob Kelly, NJ to defend his title, and 47 additional surfers scaling the ship to seize a share of the $5000 treasure. Four man heats will begin at 7AM pumping till its final where one surfer will be crowned Water Brothers PRO 2018 Champion! Walking away with $2500 and a trophy for the ages created by Anchor Bend Glassworks. 6 selected WB Legends will compete in a bragging rights heat and 8 selected amateurs in an AM-JAM sponsored by Tora Surfboards for surfboard prizes.

Sid breaks the event logistics package down. Courtesy Water Brothers

Sponsorship for this years WB PRO 2018 is provided by: Hotel Viking, Kirby-Perkins Construction, Newport Tent Company, Town of Middletown and global surf brand Salty Crew. Local food and beverage favorites Flat Waves, Empire Tea & Coffee and Pour Judgement will join onsite at the event, along with Clean Ocean Access, a variety of surf & skate vendors and other attractions beachside for spectators to enjoy. An awards ceremony will follow directly after the final heat on Second Beach where finalist will be awarded. An after party is set for 7:30PM at Parlor, Newport RI.

This great community event held in honor of fellow water brother and friend, Ryan Roberts, pays tribute his memory. In addition to its spectacular surfing, the event aims to bring friends and families together from all over the surrounding water communities and beyond. Surfers from throughout New England, Long Island, New Jersey and points south will make up the 48 OPEN PRO contestants. Water Brothers would also like to thank the Town of Middletown for its first ON-CALL contest permit given. A move Sid Abbruzzi, said will increase the opportunity to run his PRO contest, and set the stage for future happenings to come. With its reschedule from October, the event has now expanded and promises to be the kickoff event of the season!

Official call and updates on the Water Brothers PRO 2018 will be made on their event site at: waterbrotherspro.com and at WB IG: https://www.instagram.com/waterbrothers/

Contact: Water Brothers: 401-999-WAVE