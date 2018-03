Barbados surfing sensation, Josh Burke emerged victorious on the Men’s side of the Ron Jon Quiksilver Pro QS 1,000 Junior Pro with Ethian Osborne taking out the Junior Mens event and California’s Kirra Pinkerton winning the Roxy Pro Junior held at Shepard Park, Cocoa Beach, Florida.

