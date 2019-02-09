Big New’s! Help Nominate The ECSHOF Class Of 2020!

The East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame is proud to announce its new Nomination Process for the Class of 2020, which includes, for the first time, the opportunity for candidates to be submitted by the general public.

th 2019 through March 31st, 2019. No submission for the Class of 2020 will be accepted after this date. Candidates from the general public can be submitted on www.ecshofnominate.com from January 152019 through March 31st, 2019. No submission for the Class of 2020 will be accepted after this date.

Candidates will be placed in either the North (Maine to South Carolina) or South (Georgia, Florida) Region, based on their state of origin or permanent residence. An independent Regional Nominating Committee of eight experts, 4 from the North and South, will vet all Candidates and select the best 10 Candidates filling all slots in each Award Category. These include 3 Pioneers, 3 Surfers-Men, 1 Surfer-Woman, 1 Media, 1 Culture, 1 Industry. (Category definitions can be found on the website.) Five of their 10 selections must be from each region. These 10 plus all 40 Nominees from prior years who were not selected will officially be “The Nominations.”

Nominations will go to a Selection Committee, which is made up of 24 highly regarded, independent surfers, ten from the South and North Regions plus 4 At-Large members chosen for their professional credentials and knowledge of East Coast surfing. Each member of the Selection Committee will receive 10 total votes, broken down by the specific numbers in each Award Category. The 10 surfers with the greatest numbers of votes are “The Finalists.”

The 10 Finalists will be submitted to the ECSHOF Board of Directors for ratification. A Finalist not ratified by the Board will be replaced by the next highest vote getter in the category. The Board’s decisions are final.

The East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be inducted during a prestigious ceremony to be held at Surf Expo in Orlando, Florida, January 2020.

For over two decades, and every two years since 1996, the ECSHOF has striven to serve the East Coast Surfing community by honoring those surfers who have made the most significant contributions to the sport thereby preserving their historical significance and the sport’s cultural lore for future generations.

**** Nominations accepted into the pool of potential ECSHOF candidates is not to be confused with being inducted ****