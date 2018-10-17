Big News! HBO’s ‘Momentum Generation’ Set To Air December 11

Momentum Generation features never before seen archival footage and raw interviews of surfing’s most legendary crew – including Shane Dorian, Taylor Knox, Rob Machado, Pat O’Connell, Kalani Robb, Kelly Slater, Taylor Steele, Benji Weatherley, and Ross Williams. Captured over the course of multiple years, the surfers reflect on the complexity of their brotherhood and competition that has shaped their shared emotional journey. The documentary will debut on Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 10:00 p.m. (ET/PT) on HBO.