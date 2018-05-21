Big News! ESA NE Regionals Post Contest Tease Here!

It was a scene right out of Noah’s Ark during the ESA’s final, 3 day long Northeast Regionals championship’s qualifier in Belmar, New Jersey. As day one dawned Friday morning the heavens opened up and let loose rain, wind and super gnarly, nor’easter-like surf conditions but the show stayed right on the schedule contest directors had plotted out and then deftly piloted through the malestrom with max efficiency from the always on it ESA support staff.

Big News! headlines from the final leg of the 3 regional qualifiers include the South Jersey district scoring the inter-divisional Tag Team trophy, surfer of the event Cole Deveny winning the hotly contested U-I6 while taking very close seconds in both, other marquee brackets, the U-18 and the Mens Open.To put an exclamtion point on it all Deveny was awarded the NE Regional Ironman award.

Other headlines were the on fire Audrey Iglay winning the Sharkbanz U-14, taking second in the U-16 and fifth in the Menehune longboard all of which earned her a well deserved Ironwoman award along with Maddie Ryan taking out the womens U-I6 and 18 wins

