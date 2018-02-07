Big New’s! ESA Announces 2018 Allstar Team, Coach Motes and Championships Schedule…

( Please look for bonus ESA 2018 Allstars video at bottom )

With Spring just around the corner the Eastern Surfing Association’s presented and announced their vaunted 2018 ESA Allstar roster ( see complete list and photos at bottom of post ) along with it’s new coach, the highly decorated contest beast and one of the organizations all time winners, Jason Mote’s who will be guiding the promising talent in the water and on the beach.

Its not just about winning heats but also about how to win while carrying yourself in a professional manner that also includes scholastic achievement, exhibiting good sportsmanship in victory or defeat, helping others along as well as helping yourself and in making good life choices.

We can’t think of few others better to lead by example and personal life experience like Coach Motes who is sure to not only elevate every Allstars surfing ability but, just as importantly, teaching them how to be a great team mate and and human being.

As for the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Regional Championships as well as the big dance, the ESA East Coast Championships, the calendar dates are as follows:

1. Southeast Regionals April 20-22 Howard Futch Park at Paradise Beach, Indian Harbor Beach, Florida

2. Mid-Atlantic Regionals May 4-6, Jennettes Pier, Nags Head, North Carolina

3. Northeast Regionals May 18-20, 16’th Street, Belmar, New Jersey

4. The Easterns Surfing Championships, September 16-22, Jennettes Pier, Nags Head, North Carolina

The 2018 ESA Allstars :

Abigail Remke NGFL, Ben McCarthy NFL, Blake Tanner NFL, Blayr Barton VA, Callie Summerlin SNC, Dylon Weeks SNC, Emily Grossarth CNJ, Gavin Coluccio NCFL, Jasmine Gailey CFL, Kanoa Wong VA, Katelyn Sewell SNC, Logan Colluccio NCFL, Luke Tanner NFL, Maddie Franz SAFL, Maddie Ryan NNE, Nicholas Hutchins NNE, Oliia Bevin NCFL, Rachel Wilson VA, Sarah Abbot PBFL, Symcha Sachs NY, Ted Eberhardt VA, Thomas Sims NGFK, Trevor Francis SNC.

The 2018 Junior Allstars:

Braedon Kopec NCFL, Carl Burger SAFL, Charles Oblinger SNC, Chase Lieder, CJ Mangio NY, Kendrick Remahl SNC, Miller Brennan NY, Tucker Collins SNJ.

2018 ESA Allstar Mentors:

Kainalu Nichols NNE, Lenny Nichols NNE, Jesse Mc Creary SNC, Samantha Newkirk SNC Krissy Torelli DD, Micheal Collins SNJ, Sophie Falzone NFL, Drew Pigott.

The 2018 ESA Allstars Committe Members:

Jeanine Montgomery, Lenny Nichols, Pam Hill, Jesse Mc Crery, Michelle Sommers.

Bonus 2018 ESA Allstar Video!