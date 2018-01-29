Big News! ESA Allstars Stars Shine at The 2018 ECSHOF Induction At Surf Expo

January 29, 2018 • Big News !

In a highlight moment during a fantastic evening honoring 11 East Coast legends at this year’s biannual East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, the Eastern Surfing Association officially presented to the public the 2018 iteration of their stacked Allstar Team, as well as their new head coach – and one of the organization’s winningest competitors ever – Jason Motes.

It was a perfect pairing to see the pride of young cubs sharing the same stage teeming with former ESA standouts, many of whom made it into the ECSHOF circle of honor based in some measure on their ESA achievements over the years.

The pride of the ESA — 2018 ESA Allstar Team. Photo: Donald Cresitello

To see the Old Lions’ exuberance in applauding the next generation of young hopefuls was not only inspiring, but also begged the question of just how many of this bright, young bunch will one day occupy the seats directly behind them to receive this ultimate East Coast accolade themselves.

The Lioness and Lions — the legends of the ECSHOF Class of 2018 all most all deeply influenced by the ESA in one form or another. Look for complete HOF coverage later this week Photo: Donald Cresitello

It has been one hell of a fun, jam-packed two-week stretch for East Coast surfing with the running of the WSL Women’s QS6,000, the WSL Men’s QS1,500 and the Icons and Champions specialty event at Sebastian Inlet, the induction of the ECSHOF’s Class of 2018, three days of Surf Expo, and the ESA Allstar Team’s reveal. And ESM will be covering it all in full — including mega photo galleries — in the week ahead, right here at www.easternsurf.com, your One True Voice Of East Coast Surfing, 24-7/365.

Cam Richards at the inaugural Florida Pro, Sebastian Inlet. Look for complete coverage later this week. Photo: Mez

 

Read Our Current Issue


September 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 203

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM